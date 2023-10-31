Saothair Capital Partners Holds Final Closing of Inaugural Fund

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saothair Capital Partners, LLC ("Saothair") today announced the final closing of its inaugural fund, Saothair Fund I, L.P., with $125 million in investor capital commitments. The closing comes less than five months after launching the fundraising process and was well in excess of its initial target.

Saothair is a private equity investment firm focused exclusively on making control investments in manufacturing companies through complex corporate carve-outs, bankruptcies, out-of-court restructurings, turnarounds, and other special situations. The Saothair team leverages their decades of operational experience in manufacturing to assist their portfolio companies in driving continuous improvement in all aspects of their business.

Saothair received capital commitments from a group of highly-respected institutional limited partners that includes prestigious college and university endowments, single- and multi-family offices and outsourced CIOs. Pacenote Capital LLC served as exclusive placement agent for Saothair in connection with the fundraising.

Kevin Madden and Richard Lozyniak, Co-Founders of Saothair, commented: "We are humbled to have received such strong interest in our inaugural committed-capital fund. It was important to us as we embarked on this process to partner with the right group of investors, who understood and shared our enthusiasm for the unique nature of our investment strategy and who were looking for a long-term partnership with our firm. We are eternally grateful to Pacenote for their belief in us and our team, and for partnering with us to bring together this outstanding group of institutional investors."

McGuireWoods LLP provided legal counsel in connection with the fundraising, and IQ-EQ served as fund administrator.

About Saothair Capital Partners

Saothair Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused exclusively on investing in lower-middle market manufacturing and industrial businesses facing unique financial or operational challenges. Saothair makes controlling equity investments in companies across a wide range of industries, including paper & packaging, plastics, metals processing, automotive or heavy truck, building products, healthcare-related products, food & beverage and other niche manufacturing. Saothair works in partnership with each of the key stakeholders invested in the long-term success of the business. For more information please see www.saothair.com.

