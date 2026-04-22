SAP and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Deploy Multi-Agent AI

Customers can deploy Joule Agents in SAP CX Solutions to build, launch, and optimize marketing campaigns

Gemini Enterprise acts as a central hub for agents to take action across SAP and Google Cloud platforms

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Google Cloud today announced a new partnership that will help marketers put AI agents to work at scale.

Through new integrations between the SAP Engagement Cloud, SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX) and Joule solutions, and Gemini Enterprise, joint customers can now deploy agents that securely access unified data stored across both ecosystems to execute complex marketing strategies based on high-level goals defined by the user.

Together, SAP and Google Cloud provide a unified foundation for data and AI agents to operate across both ecosystems. Gemini Enterprise will act as a central hub for data integrations and multi-agent coordination, allowing agents to take action across a customers' SAP and Google Cloud solutions. These integrations will be supported by the SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC) Connect solution for Google and BigQuery, which enable bidirectional, zero-copy data access between the two platforms, with enterprise-grade security and governance. Capabilities across both Gemini Enterprise and agent gateway APIs from SAP will allow customers' agents to more securely exchange context, trigger actions, and optimize outcomes across platforms, enabling true multi-agent orchestration.

The integration allows marketers to prompt an agent within SAP Engagement Cloud with a clear objective like, "Increase repeat purchases from the last 30 days," or "Maximize customer lifetime value while reducing campaign operational costs." An agent, like a Joule Agent, will handle the end-to-end process—from content personalization, to visualization, to conversational engagement.

"This is more than a data integration; it's a leap forward for AI agents that can collaborate naturally and execute seamlessly," said Balaji Balasubramanian, President and Chief Product Officer, SAP Customer Experience and Consumer Industries. "By combining SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Google with interoperable AI agents across SAP and Google Cloud, we're giving organizations a path from AI experimentation to AI-enabled customer experience at scale. Marketers can spend less time on manual tasks and more time shaping the customer journey."

"To realize the full potential of agentic AI, businesses need their systems to speak the same language," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "By uniting SAP's enterprise data and customer engagement platform with Google Cloud's AI, we're enabling marketers to move beyond simple automation to multi-agent orchestration, driving dynamic campaigns that reason and adapt to market shifts in real-time."

According to research from SAP Engagement Cloud, more than half of marketers say fragmented, outdated data prevents them from acting in the moment. SAP and Google Cloud are helping remove that roadblock by unifying data and letting AI agents turn insights into action. Using Joule with SAP Engagement Cloud, campaigns can move from planning to activation automatically without manual stitching across tools.

Customers will benefit from autonomous campaign generation, optimization and continuous improved performance. Businesses will achieve faster speed-to-market, lower operational overhead, and always-on optimization that drives higher ROI, while giving teams more time to focus on strategy and end-to-end campaign execution.

While marketing is the first example, and will be available to customers in H2 2026, this multi-agent orchestration model is designed to support high value use cases across the SAP CX portfolio, laying the foundation for AI-driven customer experience powered by trusted unified real-time data and interoperable agents.

For more information about SAP CX solutions, visit sap.com/cx .

For more information about Gemini Enterprise, visit cloud.google.com/gemini-enterprise .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

SOURCE Google Cloud