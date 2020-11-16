SAP and Panaya help organizations with the move to SAP S/4 HANA

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Software giant SAP has announced a collaboration with international Israeli-based software company Panaya, to help mutual clients with the transition to SAP's flagship platform: SAP S/4HANA.

Panaya provides cloud-based SaaS solutions that enable organizations to transition and upgrade their ERP systems quickly and safely. Panaya's Change Intelligence solution for SAP S/4HANA is aimed at IT organizations that need agility and rapid changes to existing SAP systems, all while performing real-time risk analysis and performance assessment, automatic task production and precise diagnostic and repair procedures.

Using Panaya's innovative Change Intelligence solution guarantees SAP clients significant savings in project's risk, costs and duration, thus enabling a transition that is smoother and safer for organizations. The core technology is based on Analytics engines using static code analysis, combined with Machine Learning, to provide real-time scanning and analysis of any software change, recommendations for resolution and automatic repair to the level of developer code. The solution enables the organization to plan requirements, analysis, tests and control of any kind of application or software change, and to do so efficiently, with an optimal user-friendly experience.

Panaya was founded in 2006 , providing services to over 3,000 companies from 62 countries throughout the world. Its headquarters and development center are located in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Zinette Ezra, VP Product at Panaya:

"This innovative collaboration between SAP and Panaya will allow SAP's clients to benefit from all the advantages of the transition to SAP S/4HANA and is a real innovation. By using our Change Intelligence Technology with SAP's innovative power, clients can achieve significant savings in order to implement and benefit from the business innovation SAP S/4HANA brings."

Arik Lev, Software Affiliates Manager, SAP Israel, concludes:

"We are proud of our collaboration with Panaya and believe it will create significant value for our clients making the transition to SAP S/4HANA. Sap will continue to dedicate resources and work towards the success of all our clients and accompany them simply and safely to solutions for the new generation of ERP."

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP & CRM applications.

