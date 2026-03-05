SAP and Uptycs partner to tame chaos of AI cyber threats

Agents and human workers join forces in hybrid cybersecurity teams

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptycs , the cloud-native cyber threat hunter, today announced a strategic partnership with SAP to deploy verifiable AI analysts that augment enterprise security teams. These "virtual employees" augment SOC teams, enabling analysts to concentrate on advanced threat hunting and deeper attack path analysis while improving overall security coverage and resilience.

Uptycs' AI analyst platform, Juno, was originally built to hunt threats across cloud-native and on-premise environments. In collaboration with SAP, early adopters are discovering its value as a strategic consultant, delivering actionable insights that go beyond standard threat detection.

The result: McKinsey-level strategic risk reports produced in minutes, not weeks, with every deployment generating hyperlinked citations tied to each organization's private telemetry to ensure insights are both verifiable and actionable.

Tested on a global scale

As a strategic partner, SAP brings significant scale and reach: it employs more than 110,000 people across 150+ countries, generates over €34 billion in annual revenue (FY2024), and delivers cloud services, AI, ERP, and enterprise applications that power mission-critical systems for hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide, while continuing its shift toward a cloud-first subscription model.

"Security in today's cloud‑centric world demands tools that not only detect threats, but elevate strategic decision‑making," said Roland Costea, CISO and Executive Vice President, Enterprise Cloud Services at SAP. "Our partnership with Uptycs reflects a shared commitment to verifiable, intelligent cybersecurity solutions that empower teams to stay ahead of risk while transforming how enterprise security operates."

Addressing the OpenClaw Moment

Amid industry debate over agentic employees following the OpenClaw moment, which demonstrated both the rapid adoption of agentic AI, reportedly outpacing early ChatGPT growth, and the risks of autonomous agents bypassing traditional security controls, Juno's "Glass Box" architecture enables security teams to experiment and innovate safely.

With a unified ontology of 150,000 telemetry columns - a structured map that explains what everything means and how it relates to everything else - Juno provides a level of verifiable accuracy that allows security leads to act as business strategists rather than technical responders. Across the automotive and financial sectors, teams are using Juno to perform forensic investigations that previously required senior architects.

By asking simple and clear questions, teams receive diagnoses verified against external references like CVE databases, ensuring AI guidance is never hallucinated.

"The industry is tired of 'Security Slop' and AI that guesses," said Ganesh Pai, CEO and Founder of Uptycs. "This partnership demonstrates how we can safely combine human and AI capabilities, moving from reactive security to strategic transformation."

About Uptycs

Uptycs delivers the industry's first Unified CNAPP with integrated XDR, powered by Juno - the only verifiable AI Security Analyst.

Unlike traditional CNAPPs that rely on static snapshots, Uptycs unifies cloud configuration data with deep runtime telemetry across cloud, containers, and endpoints into a single Unified Ontology. Trusted by the Fortune 500, Uptycs powers Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) by normalizing telemetry into a single data lake, enabling the Juno AI Analyst to provide "Glass Box" transparency, turning hours of investigation into minutes of verified answers. Learn more at https://www.uptycs.com/juno-ai

