SAP Appoints Gina Vargiu-Breuer as the New Chief People Officer

WALLDORF, Germany, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Gina Vargiu-Breuer (48) has been appointed to the Executive Board of SAP as Chief People Officer and labor director, effective from February 1, 2024. She will succeed Sabine Bendiek, who will be leaving the company by her own request on December 31, 2023.

In her new role, Vargiu-Breuer will lead the HR organization and continue to drive the transformation of SAP's HR strategy. This includes creating an even more powerful growth and learning environment at SAP that enables inclusion, diversity and agility.

Vargiu-Breuer joins from Siemens Energy, where she has been serving as the Global Head of HR since the separation from Siemens in late 2019. In this role, she has played a significant part in driving and overseeing a substantial portion of the company's change efforts in alignment with the corporate human resources strategy. In helping guide Siemens Energy's journey towards becoming an independent company, she particularly focused on a well-orchestrated transformation that actively involved leaders and the workforce as co-creators.

"With Gina Vargiu-Breuer, we have found an exceptional leader who can continue to drive our ongoing transformation, particularly in the realm of human resources, and make crucial contributions," said Professor Hasso Plattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I warmly welcome Gina and wish her a successful start at SAP. Our heartfelt thanks go to Sabine Bendiek, who, during her tenure, set crucial foundations for a successful and sustainable transformation of the company at both the personnel and operational levels."

Prior to her time at Siemens Energy, Vargiu-Breuer worked at Siemens, where she held various operational and strategic HR roles, including positions in Asia, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. She holds a degree in Business Psychology from the Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt. Vargiu-Breuer has been appointed to the Executive Board for a term of three years and will be based at the SAP headquarters in Walldorf, Germany.

"Companies like SAP are at the center of the global economy's digital transformation. In this context, personnel and corporate strategies must go hand in hand to ensure business success today and in the future. Long-term personnel management, an attractive working environment and highly motivated employees are crucial factors," said Vargiu-Breuer. "I sincerely thank the Supervisory Board for entrusting me with the heart of SAP's ongoing change, the personnel strategy."

The role of Chief Operating Officer – previously also under Sabine Bendiek's responsibility – will be assumed by Chief Strategy Officer Sebastian Steinhaeuser starting January 1, 2024. He will continue to report to CEO Christian Klein.

