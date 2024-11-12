SAP Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events in Q4 2024

SAP SE

Nov 12, 2024, 02:00 ET

WALLDORF, Germany, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the participation of its executives at the following events. These events will be webcast, and a replay will be made available shortly after the events on the SAP Investor Relations website: https://www.sap.com/investors/en/calendar.html

Morgan Stanley, European Tech, Media & Telecom Conference
Barcelona, Spain
Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.
Wednesday, November 20, 2024     
10.40 am11.20 am CET
9.40 pm10.20 pm GMT
4.40 am – 5.20 am EST

UBS, Global Technology and AI Conference
Scottsdale, Arizona, US
Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.
Tuesday, December 3, 2024     
4.55 pm5.25 pm CET
3.55 pm4.25 pm GMT
10.55 am11.25 am EST
8.55 am9.25 am MST
7.55 am8.25 am PST

About SAP
Asa global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP)stands at thenexusof business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAPto bring out their best by uniting business-criticaloperations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visitwww.sap.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2024 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

