SAP Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events in Q4 2024

WALLDORF, Germany, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the participation of its executives at the following events. These events will be webcast, and a replay will be made available shortly after the events on the SAP Investor Relations website: https://www.sap.com/investors/en/calendar.html

Morgan Stanley, European Tech, Media & Telecom Conference

Barcelona, Spain

Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

10.40 am – 11.20 am CET

9.40 pm – 10.20 pm GMT

4.40 am – 5.20 am EST

UBS, Global Technology and AI Conference

Scottsdale, Arizona, US

Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

4.55 pm – 5.25 pm CET

3.55 pm – 4.25 pm GMT

10.55 am – 11.25 am EST

8.55 am – 9.25 am MST

7.55 am – 8.25 am PST

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2024 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact [email protected] and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

SOURCE SAP SE