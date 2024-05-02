SAP NS2® achieves DISA Provisional Authorization (PA) of SAP S/4HANA Cloud to support enterprise cloud operations for defense agencies

HERNDON, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) announced the DISA (Defense Information and Systems Agency) provisional authorization (PA) of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition. The DISA PA allows SAP NS2 to deploy SAP S/4HANA, and other cloud applications, within their U.S. Department of Defense secure cloud environment authorized at FedRAMP+Impact Level 4 (DoD IL4).

FedRAMP+DoD IL4 defines the security required to store, process, and transmit controlled unclassified information (CUI) related to military operations, export control, critical infrastructure, and more. Cloud service providers that follow the FedRAMP+DoD IL4 security guidelines support DoD agencies in their cloud transformation strategy.

"This accomplishment allows DoD agencies to transform disparate on-premise systems to our innovative cloud software, saving costs and better aligning staff with their mission," said Harish Luthra, CEO, SAP NS2. "SAP is dedicated to bringing out the best in our customers' businesses and to addressing the specific needs of our defense customers."

SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition is an enterprise resource planning cloud solution that packages applications, support, infrastructure, and technical managed services into a single software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. SAP NS2's ability to deploy SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition within the DoD FedRAMP+IL4 cloud environment enables defense organizations to improve operational efficiency across their enterprise while keeping mission-critical information protected.

The following scope is included in the DoD IL4 offering of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition:

SAP S/4HANA: Enterprise resource planning solution designed for digital business by using a single source of truth, real-time processes, dynamic planning, and analysis.

SAP BW/4HANA: Data warehouse solution with agile and flexible data modeling, optimized processes, and state-of-the-art user interfaces.

SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence: Centralized suite for data reporting, visualization, and analysis that enables business users to understand broad trends and specific root causes using data within their ERP system.

Data Services: An enterprise level solution for data integration, cleansing, quality, profiling, and processing from the source database to a target database or warehouse.

Many more applications are included in the scope. For more details, please contact an SAP NS2 representative.

The DoD FedRAMP+IL4 offering of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition is designed to address cross-organizational lines of business, including HR, accounting, manufacturing, and supply chain operations. This innovation, paired with the required compliance for DoD agencies, allows SAP NS2 to provide the highest levels of application functionality and availability to defense agencies.

SAP NS2 is actively working on the DoD FedRAMP+IL5 build for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, which accommodates DoD CUI.

About SAP NS2

SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) is an independent, U.S. subsidiary of SAP, a market share leader in enterprise resource management applications, supply chain management applications, procurement applications software, and travel and expense management software. SAP NS2 enables the secure adoption of U.S.-based, SAP cloud solutions with an enhanced deployment model that allows our customers to adhere to regulatory compliance requirements and protect their mission-critical workloads. With our secure cloud solutions, SAP NS2 powers SAP's intelligent enterprise for highly regulated customers.

