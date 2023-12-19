SAP NS2 achieves StateRAMP Authorization to support state and local government's secure cloud transformation

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) announced that they have received their StateRAMP Authorization from the StateRAMP Approvals Committee (SAC).

StateRAMP, a nationally recognized risk authorization management program, provides a standardized approach to assessing cloud products. Their process for verification relies on Authorized Third Party Assessing Organizations (3PAOs) to conduct independent audits and assessments. The requirements are built on the widely accepted National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800- 53.

"Since its inception in 2020, StateRAMP has quickly become an important security framework to our customers," said Penny Klein, Vice President, Governance, Risk, & Compliance, SAP NS2. "Our StateRAMP Authorization will provide state and local governments with a compliance framework that meets their rising security requirements."

SAP NS2's StateRAMP Authorization allows state and local governments to adopt SAP's market-leading cloud solutions in a secured software-as-a-service model. The SAP solutions available within SAP NS2's StateRAMP Authorized environment are the following:

  • SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition
  • SAP Business Technology Platform
  • SAP Analytics Cloud
  • SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite
  • SAP Employee Central Payroll

The Authorization of these solutions ensures they adhere to a security posture that meets the same standards as the federal government. State and local governments can confidently streamline processes surrounding enterprise resource planning, analytics and data management, and human capital management.

"This achievement gives our customers' the ability to securely adopt the value of SAP solutions as new innovations are released in the future," said Lillian Chang, SVP, Product Strategy, SAP NS2. "The StateRAMP Authorization of our core solution suite provides our customers with peace of mind concerning how their data is protected."

The SAP NS2 environment provides an accelerated cloud deployment model that encompasses security and innovation while safeguarding mission-critical workloads. With the StateRAMP Authorization, state and local governments can discover newfound opportunities to adopt best-in-class capabilities coupled with their required security compliance, completely managed by SAP NS2. 

About SAP NS2

SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) is an independent, U.S. subsidiary of SAP, a market share leader in enterprise resource management applications, supply chain management applications, procurement applications software, and travel and expense management software. SAP NS2 enables the secure adoption of U.S.-based, SAP cloud solutions with an enhanced deployment model that allows our customers to adhere to regulatory compliance requirements and protect their mission-critical workloads. With our secure cloud solutions, SAP NS2 powers SAP's intelligent enterprise for highly regulated customers.

