SAP NS2® Announces Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

SAP NS2 customers now have the ability to select AWS GovCloud (US) as a part of NS2's Secure HANA Cloud (SHC) offering, so that they can easily and securely transition workloads to the cloud. This offering helps customers comply with the necessary requirements for ITAR, DoD SRG, or FedRAMP related data because it allows organizations to run their applications in a secure cloud infrastructure with comprehensive services and support.

This option combines the capabilities and experience of tenured cloud experts in the delivery of SAP-related workloads on an AWS infrastructure. The offering is designed to provide customers with a single source to address SAP HANA®, onboarding, and cloud managed services on the AWS GovCloud (US) environment.

"We are excited to extend our collaboration to offer AWS platforms as part of our Secure HANA Cloud along with our other capabilities," said Mark Testoni, president and chief executive officer of SAP NS2. "The partnership will drive more effective operations to support customer missions through improved security by providing a vehicle to drive digital transformation, while driving down cost substantially."

SAP NS2 and AWS are dedicated to working together to serve their customers and ensuring that SHC on AWS runs seamlessly.

"We are pleased to be working with SAP NS2 on the Secure HANA Cloud powered by AWS GovCloud (US)," said David Levy, vice president of US government at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We continue to see our public sector customers move more critical workloads and applications to the cloud, and this collaboration is one way in which we can further support them, delivering on the tools and services they've requested."

AWS is a featured exhibitor at SAP's SAPPHIRE NOW, a leading cloud and business technology conference taking place in Orlando, FL from June 5-7, 2018, where customers are encouraged to attend and experience SAP's innovative technology firsthand.

About SAP NS2

At SAP NS2, we are driven to defend. We provide innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions that accelerate the pace of data fusion, analysis and action. Our solutions help leaders better manage the business of the mission from the back office to the battlefield, delivering a critical offset over the adversary. As an independent subsidiary of SAP, we're backed by game changing technology, staffed by 100% U.S. citizens on U.S. soil, dedicated to meeting the unique mission requirements of U.S. national security organizations. Learn more at www.sapns2.com.

