Saphyre Mentioned in the Hyperautomation Triggered by T+1 category in a 2023 Gartner® Report

Saphyre was named in the report titled- Top 10 Technology Trends for Investment Management CIOs in 2023

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report released by Gartner around the "Top 10 Technology Trends for Investment Management CIOs in 2023" had a sub-section that focused "Hyperautomation Triggered by T+1" category. It is within this category that Gartner analysts mentioned Saphyre.

In this report the analysts also cite the top drivers of Hyperautomation as well the percentage of firms that have already planned or planning to invest in such technologies.

The reports states that– "Emerging capabilities in embedding AI in workflow management combined with document automation technologies are a catalyst to improving adoption".

"To us, it's an honor to see Gartner citing Saphyre as one of the examples under Hyperautomation Triggered by T+1 category," said Stephen Roche, President and Co-Founder of Saphyre. "Saphyre looks forward to continuing to address the T+1 initiatives many finance firms are seeking and to providing solutions that get such firms ultimately to T-Zero."

Saphyre's automation significantly reduces the risk of settlement errors when asset owners and investment managers use Saphyre's platform with their custodians and banks to set up new accounts. Banks are settlement-ready when they use Saphyre's custodian solutions because the custodial account opening process occurs weeks in advance of trading which enables Saphyre customers to notify liquidity providers through the Saphyre platform to onboard those same accounts well in advance of any trading.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

