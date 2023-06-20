Saphyre Mentioned in the Hyperautomation Triggered by T+1 category in a 2023 Gartner® Report

News provided by

Saphyre

20 Jun, 2023, 09:01 ET

 Saphyre was named in the report titled- Top 10 Technology Trends for Investment Management CIOs in 2023 

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report released by Gartner around the "Top 10 Technology Trends for Investment Management CIOs in 2023" had a sub-section that focused "Hyperautomation Triggered by T+1" category. It is within this category that Gartner analysts mentioned Saphyre.

In this report the analysts also cite the top drivers of Hyperautomation as well the percentage of firms that have already planned or planning to invest in such technologies.

Continue Reading
Saphyre Co-Founders Gabino and Stephen Roche (PRNewsfoto/Saphyre)
Saphyre Co-Founders Gabino and Stephen Roche (PRNewsfoto/Saphyre)
Saphyre (PRNewsfoto/Saphyre)
Saphyre (PRNewsfoto/Saphyre)

To read more about Saphyre and Hyperautomation, plus how we're addressing T+1 through Project Zero, you can click the link here - https://www.saphyre.com/ProjectZero.

The reports states that– "Emerging capabilities in embedding AI in workflow management combined with document automation technologies are a catalyst to improving adoption".  

"To us, it's an honor to see Gartner citing Saphyre as one of the examples under Hyperautomation Triggered by T+1 category," said Stephen Roche, President and Co-Founder of Saphyre. "Saphyre looks forward to continuing to address the T+1 initiatives many finance firms are seeking and to providing solutions that get such firms ultimately to T-Zero."

Saphyre's automation significantly reduces the risk of settlement errors when asset owners and investment managers use Saphyre's platform with their custodians and banks to set up new accounts. Banks are settlement-ready when they use Saphyre's custodian solutions because the custodial account opening process occurs weeks in advance of trading which enables Saphyre customers to notify liquidity providers through the Saphyre platform to onboard those same accounts well in advance of any trading. 

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Saphyre:
Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. 

SOURCE Saphyre

Also from this source

Wolfgang Koester Joins Saphyre Board of Directors

Saphyre Takes the Crown: Wins "Fintech of the Year" at Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody Awards Ceremony

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.