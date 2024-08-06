CAPITAL GROUP LEVERAGES SAPHYRE'S PATENTED TECHNOLOGY TO ENHANCE REAL-TIME TRADE SETUPS & SETTLEMENTS WITH BROKERS AND CUSTODIANS AS WELL AS FOR TRADING AGREEMENT MANAGEMENT

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a 2023 two-time award winning "FinTech of the Year" company, using patent-approved technology to solve pre-trade activities and post-trade issues, announces that Capital Group joins the network of financial institutions using the Saphyre platform.

Saphyre's proprietary technology handles the onboarding and maintenance of custody, broker trading, and buy-side accounts while synchronizing in real-time associated reference data between such entities. This synchronization provides a real-time golden source of data to all external permissioned parties using the Saphyre platform. Downstream, this solution eliminates issues related to failed trades, and at the same time enables real-time, T+0, collaboration between parties which is necessary to meet the upcoming T+1 requirements.

Stephen Roche, President and Co-Founder of Saphyre shared, "Having Capital Group, a top five financial investment management firm, join this endeavor is incredibly exciting. Capital Group is elevating its finance operations while at the same time helping streamline procedural engagements with their counterparties. The benefits of using the Saphyre platform will continue from the start of a new fund through settlement after every trade execution."

About Saphyre

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

SOURCE Saphyre