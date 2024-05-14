Saphyre Wins Best in RegTech at 2024 Markets Choice Awards

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre Inc., the leading pre- and post-trade platform for the world's largest financial institutions, won the Best in RegTech Award at the 2024 Markets Choice Awards hosted by Markets Media.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Markets Media," said Saphyre CEO Gabino Roche. "We are facing a pivotal moment in RegTech as we near the deadline for T+1 compliance. Saphyre is privileged to be working with so many important institutions to support them in meeting that goal."

The recognition was announced at the Markets Choice Awards ceremony held this week in New York City. The Best in RegTech award honors companies who provide cutting-edge innovation in compliance technology that has been adopted by major financial institutions.

The award comes on the heels of Saphyre hosting its T-Zero Premiere event earlier this month at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City where the company discussed pre- and post-trade, T+1 trade settlements and the future of fintech.

About Saphyre

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at: https://www.saphyre.com/ .

SOURCE Saphyre