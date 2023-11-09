Saphyre Wins Fintech of the Year From The TRADE

News provided by

Saphyre

09 Nov, 2023, 10:52 ET

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a leading pre- and post-trade platform for some of the world's largest financial institutions, has been named Fintech of the Year by The TRADE. The recognition was announced at the publication's annual awards gala in London.

The TRADE is a preeminent news publication for institutional asset managers and investment banks with an audience that includes the world's leading buy-side dealers, fund managers and traders.

Continue Reading
Saphyre Wins Fintech of the Year
Saphyre Wins Fintech of the Year

"We are grateful to receive this distinct honor from The TRADE," said Saphyre CEO Gabino Roche. "This is a critically important time for financial institutions as we near the transition to T+1 trade settlements. It's an honor for Saphyre's AI-driven platform to be at the forefront of helping many of those firms adapt to a new era in finance."

Saphyre's platform maintains a memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that information can be consumed and understood by permissioned counterparties in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

As the historic transition to T+1 trade settlement brings unprecedented digital transformation to banks, custodians and asset managements, Saphyre's Project Zero is providing a customized model and process to each firm to enable that transition.

"Saphyre leverages its memory of digitized pre-trade account data for its clients to eliminate redundant post-trade activities as well as reduce trade exceptions management from hours to minutes, which is key for T+1," said Saphyre CEO and Founder, Gabino Roche. "The industry is rushing to crunch existing manual processes from the current standard of 48 hours, T+2, to 24 hours for T+1. But you can't get the efficiency and performance needed for T+1 with more bodies and manual processes. It needs to come from innovation and technology."

Learn more about Saphyre's Project Zero at: https://www.saphyre.com/projectzero 

About Saphyre

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at: https://www.saphyre.com/ 

SOURCE Saphyre

Also from this source

Saphyre Unveils T+1 Solution with Announcement of Project Zero

Saphyre Unveils T+1 Solution with Announcement of Project Zero

Saphyre, a leading pre- and post-trade fintech platform for some of the world's largest financial institutions, has announced a limited engagement...
Saphyre Mentioned in the Hyperautomation Triggered by T+1 category in a 2023 Gartner® Report

Saphyre Mentioned in the Hyperautomation Triggered by T+1 category in a 2023 Gartner® Report

A recent report released by Gartner around the "Top 10 Technology Trends for Investment Management CIOs in 2023" had a sub-section that focused...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.