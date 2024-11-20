Saphyre Wins Innovation in Pre and Post-Trade Ops Solutions by The TRADE

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a leading pre- and post-trade platform for the world's largest financial institutions, was awarded Innovation in Pre and Post-Trade Ops Solutions by The TRADE at the magazine's Leaders in Trading New York awards gala.

"We are proud to receive this honor from The TRADE," said Saphyre Founder and CEO Gabino Roche Jr. "It is Saphyre's honor and privilege to be the leading pre- and post-trade solution for the world's largest financial institutions during such an important time in our industry."

The TRADE's Leaders in New York awards was hosted on November 19th at Manhattan's Chelsea Piers where the biggest achievers in algorithmic trading, execution management, top performing trading desks and other market players were acknowledged by industry leaders.

As a pioneer of T-Zero trade settlement, Saphyre's patented interoperable AI platform was recognized for enabling institutions to achieve Ready-To-Trade status first, while eliminating or streamlining post-trade processes to near real-time settlement.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com

