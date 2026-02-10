Seasoned fintech leader to accelerate AI-powered infrastructure and growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., the leading pre-trade through-post-trade platform providing faster trade-readiness and settlement cycles for the world's largest financial institutions, announced today the appointment of Damian Handzy as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Damian will lead Saphyre's global operations as the company scales its platform across the investment management and capital markets ecosystem.

Saphyre Appoints Damian Handzy as Chief Operating Officer

Damian brings over 25 years of executive experience in financial technology at both private equity-backed and publicly held companies. Prior to joining Saphyre, he served as Managing Director of Analytics at Confluence Technologies, where he led the performance, risk and reporting businesses. Previously, Damian also held leadership roles in Product, Operations, Marketing, and Client Services when he served as Founder/CEO of Investor Analytics, Chief Commercial Officer of Style Analytics, and Global Head of Risk at StatPro.

"We are extremely excited to have Damian join Saphyre," said Gabino Roche, Saphyre's CEO and Founder. "Damian's appointment underscores our commitment to building a world-class leadership team capable of supporting our rapid growth and expanding global client base. He brings deep experience scaling fintech platforms and leading global teams across operations, product, and client delivery. Damian will be instrumental in strengthening execution across the company and accelerating the outcomes we deliver for clients."

As COO, Damian will oversee Saphyre's day-to-day operations, client delivery, and cross-functional execution, working closely with the leadership team, Board of Directors and strategic growth investor, FTV Capital, to support the company's global expansion. His remit includes scaling operational infrastructure, enhancing client success and implementation, and deepening partnerships across the industry.

"I'm delighted to join Saphyre and to work with Gabino, the Saphyre team, and our investors to help clients achieve meaningful operational and commercial success," said Damian. "Saphyre has positioned itself as an innovative leader in automating onboarding and operational readiness across the industry and I'm thrilled to be part of Saphyre's bright future."

As part of Saphyre's continued investment in leadership and execution, Ray Shivers will serve as Chief Partnership Officer, focused on expanding and strengthening strategic partnerships across the industry. Shivers has been instrumental in developing and advancing Saphyre's strategic partnerships, demonstrating a strong ability to build complex, high-impact relationships with leading market participants. In this role, Shivers will continue to leverage his deep industry experience by working closely with partners and clients to drive adoption, unlock new strategic opportunities, and deepen long-term value creation, complementing the company's operational scale.

About Saphyre, Inc.

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

SOURCE Saphyre