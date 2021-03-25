Sapiens Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

HOLON, Israel, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Sapiens' audited financial statements, can be accessed at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company's investor relations website at https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/sec-filings/.

The Company will provide a copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Daphna Golden, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, at [email protected].

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to more than 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Investors and Media Contact

Sapiens

Daphna Golden

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Managing Partner

Phone: +1 646-536-7331

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation