Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Summary Results for First Quarter 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change Revenue $134.2 $124.7 7.6 % $134.2 $124.8 7.6 % Gross Profit $57.6 $53.0 8.5 % $60.9 $56.4 8.0 % Gross Margin 42.9 % 42.5 % 40 bps 45.4 % 45.2 % 20 bps Operating Income $20.5 $18.9 8.6 % $24.3 $22.5 7.8 % Operating Margin 15.3 % 15.1 % 20 bps 18.1 % 18.0 % 10 bps Net Income (*) $17.4 $14.2 22.3 % $20.4 $17.3 18.4 % Diluted EPS $0.31 $0.26 19.2 % $0.36 $0.31 16.1 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "Sapiens delivered a solid first quarter, with year-over-year growth of 7.6% on total revenue of $134 million. The first quarter was highlighted by an impressive 9.5% year-over-year revenue growth in North America. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) grew year-over-year by 12.7% to $168 million. Operating profit in the first quarter reached $24 million, representing an operating margin of 18.1%."

Mr. Al-Dor continued, "New sales are being structured and priced in a SaaS model while we continue to transition current customers to SaaS. Our pivotal partnership with Microsoft, which is unique to the insurance sector, underpins our SaaS strategy and enables the infusion of GenAI capabilities into our solutions, a key differentiator in the industry."

"We are well-positioned to continue our positive momentum from the first quarter throughout the remainder of the year," concluded Mr. Al-Dor. "We are reiterating our 2024 guidance for non-GAAP revenues in a range of $550 million to $555 million and for non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 18.1%-18.5%."

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 8, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032

(toll-free): 1-888-642-5032 International: 972-3-918-0644

UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq1-2024. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations, Sapiens

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.



SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)









Three months ended







March 31,







2024

2023







(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Revenue

134,249

124,721

Cost of revenue

76,689

71,692















Gross profit

57,560

53,029















Operating expenses:











Research and development, net

16,521

15,617



Selling, marketing, general and administrative

20,517

18,519

Total operating expenses

37,038

34,136















Operating income

20,522

18,893















Financial and other expenses (income), net

(1,092)

1,197

Taxes on income

4,113

3,330





























Net income

17,501

14,366















Attributable to non-controlling interest

141

170















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

17,360

14,196





























Basic earnings per share

0.31

0.26















Diluted earnings per share

0.31

0.26



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute basic earnings per share (in

thousands)

55,744

55,156













Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute diluted earnings per share (in

thousands)

55,981

55,570



SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)









Three months ended





March 31,





2024

2023





(unaudited)

(unaudited)













GAAP revenue

134,249

124,721

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

55

Non-GAAP revenue

134,249

124,776













GAAP gross profit

57,560

53,029

Revenue adjustment

-

55

Amortization of capitalized software

1,545

1,431

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,779

1,848

Non-GAAP gross profit

60,884

56,363













GAAP operating income

20,522

18,893

Gross profit adjustments

3,324

3,334

Capitalization of software development

(1,717)

(1,658)

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,233

1,076

Stock-based compensation

772

863

Acquisition-related costs (*)

129

6

Non-GAAP operating income

24,263

22,514













GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

17,360

14,196

Operating income adjustments

3,741

3,621

Taxes on income

(680)

(564)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

20,421

17,253













(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.



Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands









Three months ended





March 31,





2024

2023













GAAP operating profit

20,522

18,893













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

-

55

Amortization of capitalized software

1,545

1,431

Amortization of other intangible assets

3,012

2,924

Capitalization of software development

(1,717)

(1,658)

Stock-based compensation

772

863

Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

129

6













Non-GAAP operating profit

24,263

22,514













Depreciation

1,097

1,055













Adjusted EBITDA

25,360

23,569



























Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023



















Revenues 134,249

130,914

130,760

128,354

124,776 Gross profit 60,884

59,370

59,260

57,992

56,363 Operating income 24,263

24,152

24,058

23,417

22,514 Adjusted EBITDA 25,360

25,267

24,777

24,393

23,569 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 20,421

20,081

19,080

18,610

17,253



















Diluted earnings per share 0.36

0.36

0.34

0.33

0.31



Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")



U.S. dollars in thousands









Three months ended



March 31,



2024



2023





167,646





148,729



















Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023



















North America 55,158

54,882

54,848

52,116

50,371 Europe 68,727

65,239

64,662

62,960

64,572 Rest of the World 10,364

10,793

11,250

13,278

9,833



















Total 134,249

130,914

130,760

128,354

124,776

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands

Q1 2024

%

Q1 2023

%















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 94,242

70.20 %

81,842

65.60 % Pre-production implementation services (**) 40,007

29.80 %

42,934

34.40 %















Total Revenues 134,249

100 %

124,776

100 %

































Q1 2024





Q1 2023



















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 50,340





44,849



Pre-production implementation services (**) 10,544





11,514



















Total Gross profit 60,884





56,363





































Q1 2024





Q1 2023



















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 53.40 %





54.80 %



Pre-production implementation services (**) 26.40 %





26.80 %



















Gross margin 45.40 %





45.20 %





















(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance,

cloud solutions and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.. (**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023



















Cash-flow from operating activities 18,488

38,646

3,988

14,603

22,188 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,717)

(1,543)

(1,638)

(1,679)

(1,658) Capital expenditures (466)

(421)

(696)

(775)

(634) Free cash-flow 16,305

36,682

1,654

12,149

19,896



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) 751

221

-

-

30



















Adjusted free cash-flow 17,056

36,903

1,654

12,149

19,926

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities (**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands







March 31,

December 31,





2024

2023





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

116,689

126,716

Short-term bank deposit

79,200

75,400

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

103,735

90,273

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

19,741

22,514

Total current assets

319,365

314,903











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

11,989

12,661

Severance pay fund

3,381

3,605

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

311,178

317,352

Operating lease right-of-use assets

21,524

23,557

Other long-term assets

16,362

17,546

Total long-term assets

364,434

374,721











TOTAL ASSETS

683,799

689,624











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

9,767

6,291

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

97,497

77,873

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

6,091

6,623

Deferred revenue

40,608

38,541

Total current liabilities

173,759

149,124











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

19,756

39,543

Deferred tax liabilities

9,156

10,820

Other long-term liabilities

11,474

11,538

Long-term operating lease liabilities

18,784

21,084

Accrued severance pay

7,368

7,568

Total long-term liabilities

66,538

90,553











EQUITY



443,502

449,947











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

683,799

689,624











SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands



For the three months ended March 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 17,501

14,366 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 5,654

5,410 Accretion of discount on series B debentures 9

14 Capital gain from sale of property and equipment (1)

(10) Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 772

863







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (14,703)

(2,039) Increase (decrease) in deferred tax liabilities, net (776)

25 Decrease in other operating assets 3,737

1,257 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 3,547

(7,014) Increase in other operating liabilities 721

1,197 Increase in deferred revenues 1,968

7,936 Increase in accrued severance pay, net 59

183 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,488

22,188







Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (470)

(653) Investment in deposits (3,291)

(45,004) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4

19 Capitalized software development costs (1,717)

(1,658) Acquisition of intellectual property -

(177) Net cash used in investing activities (5,474)

(47,473)







Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayment of series B debenture (19,796)

(19,796) Acquisition of non-controlling interest (3,098)

- Dividend to non-controlling interest -

(47) Net cash used in financing activities (22,894)

(19,843)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (147)

1,497







Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10,027)

(43,631) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 126,716

160,285







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 116,689

116,654

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2024, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $443.5 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (54.35)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.56).

