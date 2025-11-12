Sapient Capital Continues Nationwide Growth, Welcoming David Larado as a Partner

Industry Veteran Joins Independent RIA's New York Office, Recruiting Wealth Advisors Who Want to be Part of an Organization Built for Serving UHNW Clients

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapient Capital (Sapient), an independent wealth advisory firm providing investment management, wealth strategy, and family office services to multi-generational families, UHNW individuals, endowments, and foundations, announces that David Larado has joined the firm as a Partner, leading efforts to recruit private wealth advisors nationwide. With more than $23 billion in assets under supervision, Sapient continues to build scale and depth across its platform, strengthening its services and expanding its team.

While the roots of the firm trace back many decades, Sapient became an independent RIA in 2023, purpose-built to deliver a differentiated advisory experience for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, anchored in thoughtful planning, disciplined investing, and strategic advice. The firm is majority owned by its employees and is supported by strategic and institutional capital partner Lee Equity Partners, LLC ("Lee Equity").

Over the past two-and-a-half years, the firm has methodically built a strong foundation for continued growth, encompassing:

A team of senior wealth advisors, which includes Jeff Cohen, Tom Pence, and Jamie Knall, who have worked closely together for over two decades customizing investments, providing advice, and crafting financial strategies for UHNW families.





A respected management team consisting of specialists with deep expertise in wealth and asset management. Chief Executive Officer James Rooney has over 25 years of experience across private wealth, asset management, investment banking, and private equity, and was previously CEO of Corient Capital and Freestone Capital Management. Chief Financial Officer Liz Ewing was the CFO of the Consumer & Wealth Business at Goldman Sachs and held multiple other key positions in Goldman's Executive Office and Controllers Division. Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Max Rijkenberg previously served as Chief Legal Officer at PAAMCO Prisma and worked in Akin Gump's investment management group, specializing in private funds.





A robust alternative investment platform led by Karim Khairallah, who has invested in private markets for more than 25 years at Oaktree Capital Management, General Atlantic Partners, and JP Morgan Capital, with a focus on private equity, credit, real estate, and distressed investing.





Enhanced Family Office Services supported by a dedicated team of professionals with prior experience at firms such as Morgan Stanley, Northern Trust, BMO, and Goldman Sachs Ayco.





Institutional-grade technology which provides advisors and clients data-driven insights and holistic portfolio visibility.

The addition of David Larado further accelerates the firm's growth and deepens its recruiting capabilities. He will focus on attracting experienced private wealth advisors who serve UHNW clients and share Sapient's entrepreneurial and client-first philosophy.

"Over the past several years, we have designed our platform to serve ultra-affluent clients," said James Rooney, CEO of Sapient Capital. "David is a respected industry veteran who appreciates what we have built, and understands the benefits that independence can bring to advisors and their clients."

Larado joins Sapient after a 19-year career at UBS, where he held senior leadership roles in the Advisor Recruiting and UHNW Americas businesses. Most recently, he served as Head of Advisor Recruiting and Retention, driving a nationwide growth strategy after previously architecting UBS's Aspiring Legacy FA (ALFA) Program.

"Sapient Capital's very impressive independent growth story is the perfect next chapter for me," said David Larado. "Sapient's strategy, people, and offering deliver everything that top advisors are looking for. Our family office solutions, alternative investments, multi-custodial reporting, AI-enhanced planning software, and experienced leadership team will help Sapient to become the destination of choice for the industry's top talent."

"Sapient represents a unique opportunity to partner with a scaled enterprise and an exceptional team serving an attractive client segment that is rapidly flocking to the independent channel," said Danny Rodriguez, Partner at Lee Equity.

About Sapient Capital

Sapient Capital, LLC ("Sapient Capital") is an independent wealth advisory firm providing investment management, wealth strategy, and family office services to multi-generational families, UHNW individuals, endowments, and foundations. As a fiduciary to our clients, Sapient Capital builds lasting relationships grounded in trust, transparency, and meaningful results. The firm is headquartered in Indianapolis, with offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. For additional information, please visit our website at https://sapientcapital.com.

Sapient Capital is a registered investment advisor (RIA) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Sapient Capital provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally. Sapient Capital will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. Sapient Capital and its employees do not provide legal, accounting, or tax advice.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm that partners with companies in the financial and healthcare services sectors. Over nearly two decades the firm has utilized its thematic-based investment strategy and deep sector knowledge to identify and partner with talented management teams to accelerate growth and build market-leading businesses. Additional information is available at www.leeequity.com.

