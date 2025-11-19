Sapient Capital Lands First Recruit, New York-Based Private Banker Joshua Mandelbaum

Firm Continues to Grow Nationwide and Build Up New York Presence

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapient Capital (Sapient), an independent wealth advisory firm providing investment management, wealth strategy, and family office services to multi-generational families, ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, endowments, and foundations, is excited to announce that Joshua Mandelbaum has joined the firm as a Partner and Wealth Advisor in its New York office.

Mandelbaum's appointment marks the latest successful execution of Sapient's strategy to attract top private wealth talent to its differentiated, UHNW-focused independent platform. He is the first advisor recruit following the recent addition of David Larado, a Partner focused on recruiting top private wealth advisors.

"Sapient's employee-ownership structure, partnership with Lee Equity, impressive technology, and robust family office solutions provide the ideal environment for me to deliver tailored, holistic service to my clients," said Joshua Mandelbaum, Partner, Wealth Advisor at Sapient Capital. "I am also excited to reconnect with my roots in the Midwest – I am originally from Indianapolis, where Sapient is headquartered – while establishing a stronger presence for Sapient in New York."

Josh Mandelbaum draws on 17 years of experience from J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where he began his career after graduating from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University in 2008. He served as a Managing Director for his most recent five years at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

For the last decade, Mandelbaum has served in a combined role as both a private banker and an investment specialist, providing integrated advice and coverage to his clients and their families; his book of business was over $1 billion at J.P. Morgan.

"Josh is exactly the caliber of advisor we're looking to recruit – one who has deep connections with his clients, and who values independence, comprehensive planning, and a dedicated family office approach for ultra-affluent clients," said David Larado, Partner, Corporate Development at Sapient Capital. "His integrated experience as both a banker and investment specialist perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver thoughtful planning, disciplined investing, and strategic advice. Josh's decision to join us is a strong validation of the investment we've made in our platform, technology, and team. We are thrilled he is our first recruit, and we believe his entrepreneurial spirit and client-first focus will resonate with other top advisors looking to transition to a truly independent and scaled enterprise."

About Sapient Capital

Sapient Capital, LLC ("Sapient Capital") is an independent wealth advisory firm providing investment management, wealth strategy, and family office services to multi-generational families, UHNW individuals, endowments, and foundations. As a fiduciary to our clients, Sapient Capital builds lasting relationships grounded in trust, transparency, and meaningful results. The firm is headquartered in Indianapolis, with offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. For additional information, please visit our website at https://sapientcapital.com.

Sapient Capital is a registered investment advisor (RIA) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Sapient Capital provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally. Sapient Capital will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. Sapient Capital and its employees do not provide legal, accounting, or tax advice.

Media Contact:

JConnelly for Sapient Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Sapient