Sapphiros and Cencora, formerly AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Enter into Distribution Agreement

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphiros, a platform company dedicated to building the next generation of consumer diagnostic technologies, is proud to announce it has entered into a distribution agreement with Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR), formerly AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Under the agreement, Cencora will distribute the Sapphiros GoToKnow™ COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests to pharmacies across the United States. This strategic partnership promises to enhance accessibility and convenience for those seeking reliable COVID-19 testing solutions nationwide. 

GoToKnow COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test
In the future, Cencora will also have access to the future Sapphiros technologies including a fully disposable, low-cost multiplexed molecular diagnostics platform, additional rapid lateral flow tests for diseases beyond COVID-19 and the Satio™ novel blood collection patch coming in early 2024. 

"This is a significant milestone for our company and further validates Sapphiros's unique and transformational technologies," said Mark Gladwell, CEO of Sapphiros. "We are honored to partner with Cencora to bring this product as well as future innovative product offerings directly to patients across the United States enabling the consumer to directly access their diagnostic results and manage their health."

About Sapphiros

Sapphiros, backed by KKR and Neoenta, is a privately held consumer diagnostics platform company. Sapphiros's portfolio of capabilities and technologies includes novel sample collection, next generation diagnostics, computational biology, and printed electronics, which help consumers access important diagnostic results globally. Knowing Now Moves Us™

About Cencora
Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 46,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #11 on the Fortune 500 and #24 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $250 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.investor.cencora.com

For further information: Sapphiros, [email protected] 

SOURCE Sapphiros

