Saquon Barkley Enhances Recovery from Torn ACL with Neuromuscular Stimulation

Barkley was facing a long road of recovery ahead of him. It is not uncommon for athletes in peak physical condition to require many months after ACL surgery before they can return to play a sport competitively.

"When Saquon Barkley's team contacted us, we saw an excellent opportunity to help him take his rehabilitation to the next level-with the direct current signals of the Neubie device," said NeuFit founder and CEO, Garrett Salpeter, an engineer and neuroscientist who led the development of the patented Neubie device.

"I started using the Neubie four or five months after surgery," said 24-year-old Barkley. "I had a lot of atrophy, and literally the day after I started using the Neubie I saw my VMO wake up again. It's taken me over the edge and helped me feel confident in my leg again."

The Neubie is an FDA-cleared and patented device that safely sends direct current signals precisely where the user is experiencing pain or muscle movement limitations - reeducating their muscles by tapping into the power of the nervous system.

The device is part of an overall methodology for helping patients recovering from accidents, injury, and surgery, and athletes seeking top performance, developed by Salpeter and his team called the NeuFit Method. Salpeter has recently published a book on his research and the use of the Neubie device, The NeuFit Method, Unleash the Power of the Nervous System for Faster Healing and Optimal Performance .

"What Saquon experienced in his recovery is very common," said Salpeter. "Because of the trauma of surgery, many athletes and everyday people often have problems reactivating their muscles and restoring their strength and range of motion. As in Saquon's case, recovery can be improved when we focus on the body's nervous system. Teaching the body to send the right signals to heal itself from injury, build muscle, restore function and create good health. It's about enhancing natural processes to transform how quickly and how well we heal."

NeuFit helps people get back to doing what they love, faster. Used by thousands of professionals like physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, strength coaches, and more, plus numerous universities and professional sports teams. NeuFit combines next-generation technology with protocols from functional neurology to help people accelerate recovery from injuries and surgeries, restore function lost due to neurological injuries or diseases, and build efficient and sustainable fitness programs.

"I call it my little 'cheat code' because it helps me get activated," added Barkley. "Now that I know my little cheat code can help me get going a lot faster, it's something that I'm definitely going to use in my routine."

