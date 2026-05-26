SARA BLAKELY'S SNEEX INTRODUCES THE FIRST HYBRID HIGH HEEL SANDAL POWERED BY SNEEX INNERPLAY™ TECHNOLOGY

ATLANTA, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After reinventing the traditional high heel with its original sneaker-heel hybrid — and hot on the (hy)heels of a Ballerina launch — SNEEX is stepping into summer with its first sandal. Introducing The Charlie Hy-Heel Sandal, the newest addition to the Sneex Hy-Heel collection and the warm-weather silhouette customers have been asking for.

Powered by Sneex INNERPLAY™, the brand's proprietary, patent-pending technology, The Charlie Sandal brings performance sneaker innovation to the high heel sandal.

Photo courtesy of SNEEX Photo courtesy of SNEEX

Named after Blakely's son Charlie (whose default setting is 'GO'), the sandal channels a playful spirit: daring, dynamic, and always in motion. It brings Sneex's hybrid heel innovation into a bold, open-toe design, blending the lift and elegance of a stiletto with the bounce and responsiveness of a performance sneaker. From the outside, The Charlie is sleek, sculptural, and effortless. On the inside, it's engineered unlike anything else in its category.

Sneex INNERPLAY™ reimagines the traditional high heel sandal through layers of Supercritical Foam and a responsive support system designed to reduce pressure on the ball of the foot, absorb impact, and help minimize foot and leg fatigue. It delivers stability and cushion without compromising the silhouette, while a fully adjustable triple-strap design creates a more tailored, personalized fit. The result is a strappy sandal with unexpected support and all-day ease.

"This sandal is the shoe version of telling your inner 8-year-old, 'Go play!'" said Blakely. "It speaks to the part of you that still believes anything is possible. Women loved the feeling of Sneex and kept asking for an open-toe version they could wear all summer long. But strappy heels are tricky… every wobble, pressure point, and uncomfortable strap is exposed. I wanted to deliver the comfort of a performance sneaker to the high heel sandal. When you put them on, you just might want to jump, play hopscotch, dance in the street, or take the long way home."

The launch builds on the continued momentum of the Sneex Hy-Heel category, with a growing base of women returning for the same reason: a heel that looks as good as it feels. As demand expands across styles and occasions, the brand continues to meet women where they are — and more importantly — where they're going.

Featuring Sneex's signature tread and powered by Sneex INNERPLAY™, The Charlie Sandal launches with a three-inch heel in five colorways — Petal, Mirror, Dune, Black, and Eclipse — and is available exclusively at Sneex.com for $395.

About SNEEX

SNEEX, founded by inventor and entrepreneur Sara Blakely, is a hybrid heel (Hy-Heel) that blends the sophistication of a high heel with the technology of a sneaker. SNEEX innovation solves the biggest pain points women universally experience wearing high heels, paired with a bold and playful aesthetic. A unique addition to any woman's shoe collection, SNEEX can be styled with anything from denim to gowns. Launched in August 2024, the brand was honored that same year with the Footwear News Achievement Award for Launch of the Year and recognized at the Global Footwear Awards as the overall winner for Women's Fashion Sneakers, celebrating groundbreaking footwear design. In 2026, SNEEX was also recognized with an ACE Award, further cementing its impact and innovation in the accessories and footwear industry. Also in 2026, founder Sara Blakely was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, recognizing her lasting contributions to innovation, entrepreneurship, and product design.

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SOURCE SNEEX