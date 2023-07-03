Sarah Ikumu, Lead Singer of Dream Exchange's Anthem "Dream Again" Performs at Glastonbury Festival, 2023

CHICAGO, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned vocalist Sarah Ikumu captivated thousands of music enthusiasts as she took the stage at the prestigious Glastonbury Festival. The rising star was the lead vocalist for the Dream Exchange anthem, "Dream Again," composed by the esteemed musician and saxophonist Mike Phillips. The performance was an unforgettable highlight of the festival, infusing the spirit of aspiration and resilience into the hearts of the audience.

Glastonbury Festival, known for its electrifying atmosphere and unrivaled lineup of legendary performers, provides the perfect platform for Sarah Ikumu to showcase her exceptional talent. Sarah Ikumu's powerful voice has propelled her to the forefront of the music industry since her debut on Britain's Got Talent.

"Dream Again," penned by the highly acclaimed composer Mike Phillips, serves as the anthem for the Dream Exchange movement, an initiative dedicated to empowering individuals to pursue their dreams, no matter the challenges they face. With her unique ability to infuse raw emotion into every note she sings, Ikumu has garnered global acclaim and captivated audiences around the world.

Dream Exchange CEO, Joe Cecala, stated, "We are honored to have Sarah Ikumu sing our anthem. We believe 'Dream Again' will touch the hearts of listeners and inspire them to pursue their dreams with renewed vigor. As we move towards opening our exchange with the mission of bringing more access and equity to our financial capital market system, it was important for us to have a song to underscore our message of hope and equality for all that was an integral part of Dr. King's Dream and vision for America."

Speaking about her performance, Sarah Ikumu expressed her excitement, stating, "I am incredibly honored to be chosen to sing the song Dream Again, which is a testament to the power of dreams and the resilience of the human spirit. I am also thrilled to have performed at the Glastonbury Festival. After every performance, my hope is to inspire others to pursue their passions and embrace their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face."

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority-governed and owned company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create access and equality of opportunity for all people in a fair marketplace that instills ethics, integrity, and humanity.

