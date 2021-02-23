Sarah Jakes Roberts To Release Fifth Book "Woman Evolve: Break Up With Your Fears And Revolutionize Your Life"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling author, renowned speaker, media-personality, and businesswoman Sarah Jakes Roberts today announced the forthcoming release of her fifth book, "Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life," which borrows insights from the story of Eve to show how women can harness the disappointments and even mistakes of their past to transform their lives. The book will be released on April 6, 2021.

Drawing on her own inspirational journey, Roberts explains how women can change their lives by facing their fears and moving through obstacles one step at a time. The book is named for the larger Woman Evolve lifestyle movement, which Roberts launched three years ago to help every woman realize her own potential, and includes podcasts, sold out tours, philanthropy, video content and more.

Though inspired by scripture, "Woman Evolve" is written for all women regardless of faith. Each of the chapters include a "Work it Out" section, which takes the reader through exercises to help them identify their challenges and then move past them.

"Since starting this movement, I've had an opportunity to meet women from so many walks of life," Roberts said. "I've seen women 's desires for lasting, transformational change. With the "Woman Evolve" book, I wanted to offer a guide for going more in-depth. It's not that women don't recognize the need for change in their lives, but they often don't know where to start. This book offers women the tools and advice to take ownership of their journey and revolutionize their world from the inside out.

"Woman Evolve" is now available for preorder.

About Woman Evolve

Pastor and author Sarah Jakes Roberts founded the Woman Evolve movement to inspire women to overcome their fears and live with purpose and passion. Inspired by Eve, who fulfilled God's mission despite her mistake, Woman Evolve is rooted in the belief that we all have the power to revolutionize our lives and become the best versions of ourselves. The movement includes events, exclusive video content, a podcast and a new book: "Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life," which offers a powerful combination of biblical scripture, compelling personal stories and motivational advice in a fun and instructive read. For more information on Woman Evolve, visit www.womanevolve.com.

