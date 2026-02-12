Sarasota Glass & Mirror Joins All Glass & Windows

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Glass & Windows LLC ("All Glass & Windows" or the "Company"), a leading provider of impact-resistant window & door solutions to general contractors, builders and homeowners across Florida and a portfolio company of Cross Rapids Capital LP, is pleased to announce its acquisition of substantially all assets of Sarasota Glass & Mirror I, Inc. ("Sarasota Glass & Mirror"). This acquisition brings a renowned brand into the All Glass & Windows family, expands the Company's direct-to-homeowner remove & replace offering, and adds an expert procurement and installation team, dedicated to providing excellent customer service.

Established in 1974, Sarasota Glass & Mirror has earned a reputation for delivering the highest quality glass and glazing services to residential and commercial clients throughout the Sarasota and Manatee counties. Sarasota Glass & Mirror offers a diverse selection of products and services, including impact-resistant windows and doors, frameless shower enclosures, custom mirrors, and specialty glass work. Sarasota Glass & Mirror has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, a 5-Star rating by Home Services Review, and has been rated #1 in the Sarasota Herald Tribune Reader's Choice Poll every year since 2002. Mr. Scott Brigham, Sarasota Glass & Mirror's owner and President, will serve as a Vice President in the All Glass & Windows organization and will continue to lead the Sarasota Glass & Mirror brand.

"All Glass & Windows is thrilled to partner with Sarasota Glass & Mirror," said Mr. Chris Harris, Chief Executive Officer of All Glass & Windows. "We welcome the customers and employees of the business to the All Glass family and are excited about the continued growth of our company into direct-to-homeowner services."

"Sarasota Glass & Mirror has built an exceptional reputation over nearly five decades, and we commit to continuing in the tradition of outstanding service to customers," added Mr. David Fleeman, President of All Glass & Windows.

Mr. Brigham concluded, "We are excited to join All Glass & Windows and are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership will unlock for Sarasota Glass & Mirror."

All Glass & Windows is actively seeking acquisitions of exceptional impact-resistant window companies that are interested in partnering with a growing platform.

About All Glass & Windows

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, All Glass & Windows provides impact-resistant window and door solutions to the residential, commercial and industrial markets. Our team of experienced estimators, project managers and installers are here to ensure your projects run smoothly and you receive top-quality products and service at a competitive price. For more information, please visit: www.allglasswindows.com.

About Cross Rapids Capital L.P.

Cross Rapids Capital LP is an operationally-driven investment firm, dedicated to North American middle-market industrial and services companies. We partner with owners and management teams to accelerate companies, and we bring decades of sector, operational, and investing expertise and a hands-on, collaborative approach to empower their business success. For more information, please visit: www.crossrapids.com.

