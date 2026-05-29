Saratoga® Spring Water Introduces A Bold New Take on Flavored Sparkling Water with Saratoga Collection®

Saratoga Collection® marks a vibrant addition to the Saratoga® brand, transforming flavored sparkling water into a reflection of how people show up in the world – boldly and authentically. Each flavor in the Saratoga Collection® is inspired by a distinct energy, translating personality into taste and turning everyday hydration into a lifestyle statement.

"The Saratoga brand stands for fearless self-expression, and that spirit is captured deliciously and refreshingly in the four new flavors of Saratoga Collection®," said Kheri Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer, Primo Brands. "This new line celebrates originality and creativity, while creating more occasions to elevate the everyday with Saratoga."

A Collection To Match Your Vibe

Saratoga Collection® introduces four new flavors, all paired to match your vibe

Untitled Berry No.3 — Expressive, magnetic, and ever-evolving. A familiar yet elevated flavor that is sweet, balanced, and playfully layered.

Expressive, magnetic, and ever-evolving. A familiar yet elevated flavor that is sweet, balanced, and playfully layered. Abstraction of Lime — Clear, intentional, and powerful. A bright, clean, and decisive profile that cuts through with precision.

Clear, intentional, and powerful. A bright, clean, and decisive profile that cuts through with precision. Anatomy of a Peach — Refined, effortless, and culturally fluent. Juicy yet elevated, offering a modern take on a classic flavor.

Refined, effortless, and culturally fluent. Juicy yet elevated, offering a modern take on a classic flavor. Mango Dragon Fruit Perspective —Bold, electric, and unexpected. A vibrant, slightly exotic blend designed to stand out.

Hydration, Reimagined

Designed to be seen, shared, and experienced, Saratoga Collection® reflects a growing consumer desire for products that signal taste and individuality.

From expressive creators to intentional builders, discerning curators to bold instigators, Saratoga Collection® invites consumers to satiate their thirst and match their vibe.

Saratoga Collection® is available now at retailers nationwide.

About Saratoga Spring Water

Founded in 1872, Saratoga® Spring Water embodies the perfect pairing of crisp, refreshing spring water with the very best of culture and fine dining. Its distinctive bottle, a standout in Saratoga® Signature Blue, signals exceptional taste and creativity, with color and a refreshing perspective. Rooted in the storied Saratoga Springs of New York, and available nationwide, Saratoga® paves the way for remarkable experiences. Immerse yourself in our world at saratogawater.com and follow @saratogawater on Instagram for beautiful, inspiring content.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and The Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash Refresher® and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

For more information, please visit www.primobrands.com

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SOURCE DS Services of America, Inc. dba Primo Water North America