Saratoga® Supper Club Returns to Create Unforgettable Experiences Throughout the U.S. Celebrating the Art of Water

TAMPA, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB ) ("Primo Brands") today announced that the Saratoga® Supper Club experience is returning to delight food connoisseurs with unique experiences from America's top chefs. Now in its second year, the Saratoga Supper Club will come to life in Miami, Boston, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles between December of this year and January 2025. Reservations are available on Resy starting today.

"The Saratoga Supper Club is where the Art of Water comes to life, celebrating creativity and exquisite taste at remarkable venues," says Brittany Aitken, Senior Brand Manager, Saratoga® Spring Water. "Our signature cobalt blue bottle is the centerpiece of these experiences that pairs the heritage of our brand with exquisite creations by America's leading chefs."

The series will include the following events at these Michelin-Starred restaurants:

Tambourine Roomin Miami Beach on Dec. 4

The Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt, nestled within Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, offers an intimate 12-seat fine dining journey that reimagines modern classic French cuisine with refined Asian influences. Originally opened in 1958 as a space for cocktails and conversation, this iconic venue has been transformed nearly 65 years later by Chef Brandt and his talented team into a world-class culinary destination.

Amar in Boston on December 12

Portuguese flair meets Bostonian culture. Overlooking Back Bay, Charles River and Cambridge, Chef George Mendes' signature restaurant is an intimate dining space, featuring softly lit walls and dazzling metal finishes. Here, delectable Portuguese cuisine references Boston's seafaring culture to achieve a delightful fusion of traditional and modern.

One White Street in New York City on January 8

Located in Tribeca, One White Street is helmed by Executive Chef Austin Johnson, who creates dishes that reflect both creativity and sustainability, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary dining in a welcoming, intimate setting. The restaurant offers a seasonal tasting menu featuring farm-to-table ingredients sourced from their own Rigor Hill Farm in the Hudson Valley. Guests can enjoy an elevated dining experience within a historic townhouse, blending formal and casual settings inspired by Johnson's time at Frenchie in Paris.

Esme in Chicago on January 22

Esme is a fine dining restaurant in Chicago's Lincoln Park, where Executive Chef Jenner Tomaska brings his culinary vision to life with innovative dishes that celebrate the beauty of locally sourced ingredients. With a unique quarterly menu that draws inspiration from local artists, Chef Tomaska's dishes celebrate both creativity and the vibrancy of the Chicago art scene.

Camphor in Los Angeles on January 30

At Camphor in Los Angeles, Co-Executive Chefs Lijo George and Max Boonthanakit bring together classical French techniques and diverse global influences with California's abundant produce, offering inventive, visually stunning dishes. The restaurant creates an exciting fusion of flavor, technique, and artistry, redefining the boundaries of contemporary dining.

About Saratoga® Spring Water:

Born in the foothills of the Adirondacks over 150 years ago, the Saratoga® Brand has become synonymous with quality, carefully crafted, still and sparkling, 100% American spring water. Served in fine dining establishments and luxury resorts, Saratoga is now available to enjoy at home! Visit https://www.saratogawater.com/collections/all

ABOUT PRIMO BRANDS

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company with a focus on healthy hydration, delivering sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in every state and Canada.

Primo Brands has an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, sustainably sourced and conveniently packaged branded beverages distributed across more than 150,000 retail outlets, including established billion-dollar brands, Poland Spring® and Pure Life® , premium brands like Saratoga® and Mountain Valley® , regional leaders such as Arrowhead® , Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka® , and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water ® and Sparkletts® , and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash® and AC+ION® . These brands are sold directly across retail channels, including mass food, convenience, natural, drug, wholesale, distributors and home improvement, as well as food service accounts in North America. The Company also has extensive direct-to-consumer offerings with its industryleading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases across its Water Direct, Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Brands delivers sustainable hydration solutions direct to home and business consumers. Through its Water Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a prefilled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Water Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Primo Brands is a leader in reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands sources from numerous springs and manages water resources for long-term sustainability, helping to protect more than 27,000 acres of watershed and wetlands area owned by the Company for preservation and to help assure a steady supply of clean, safe drinking water. The Company is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association ("IBWA") in North America, which supports strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection. We believe in fostering a respectful culture that values our associates and key stakeholders, and we are deeply invested in quality hydration, our communities and the sustainability of our packaging and water sources for generations to come. Primo Brands will continue Primo Water and BlueTriton's strong support for American communities during natural disasters, in dealing with local and regional hydration quality issues and in connection with many other local community challenges.

Primo Brands employs more than 11,000 associates with dual headquarters in Tampa, FL, and Stamford, CT, and has more than 50 production facilities and more than 200 depots for efficient delivery to customers and consumers across North America.

For more information, visit www.primobrands.com .

