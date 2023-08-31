Sarens' Nuclear Division Eliminates Manual Union Payroll Entry and Mitigates Associated Risks with SIS Construct 365 Advanced Labor 

News provided by

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, a leading implementer of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP|CRM|BI solutions including Advanced Labor for Union Payroll, to the construction and other project and service-based market:    

Sarens' Nuclear Division is live on SIS Construct 365 Advanced Labor for Union Payroll. SIS Construct 365 is purpose built for companies using Microsoft Dynamics 365 or any ERP accounting solution and any third-party payroll.  

ERP, CRM, & PM for Project & Service Driven Organizations (PRNewsfoto/SIS, LLC)
Saren's US Nuclear Division made the move to SIS Construct 365 Advanced Labor based on a need to automate union payroll processing.  Sarens wanted a solution that would work well with their current Payroll Processor and enhance its existing capabilities and with their Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP solution.   

"Sarens needed a payroll solution that would automate our union payroll processing and reporting, eliminating hours of error prone manual entry. As a growing division, Sarens Nuclear continually wants to manage risk and eliminate inefficiencies as our ongoing digital transformation strategy," Brenda Pillard, Finance Manager. 

"We are pleased to have Sarens Nuclear join our SIS Construct 365 Advanced Labor client base. SIS is proud of our Advanced Labor solution for union-based construction companies due to its integration flexibility. Not only is it a solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP clients, but market research showed a flexible union payroll need in the construction sector. We welcome Sarens and look forward to working together in their success," Mark Kershteyn, SIS Partner.  

About Sarens  

Sarens provides crane rental, heavy lifting, and engineered transport services around the world. The company is headquartered in Wolvertem, Belgium and was founded in 1921. The company provides crane rental and heavy lifting services for a variety of industries and capabilities, including civil construction and repair, oil and petrochemical, nuclear facilities, coal and gas power plants, offshore drilling rigs, and more. www.sarens.com  

About SIS    

SIS is headquartered in the USA with an additional presence in Canada, UK, India, Poland, and Ukraine, and has delivered ERP|CRM|BI solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for over 25 years. All SIS solutions run on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Our services include ERP & CRM implementation, rescue, assessment, business intelligence, and managed services.  www.sisn.com

Contact: info@sisn.com

