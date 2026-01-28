Sargento Unveils New Lines of Boldly Delicious Sliced Cheeses and First-Of-Its-Kind Snack Packs to Answer Consumer Cravings

"Consumers are looking for food and snacks to spice up their day and add a little adventure to mealtime," said Erin Price, Sargento General Manager of Consumer Products. "With the new Sargento® Hot & Spicy Sliced Cheeses and Balanced Breaks® Cheese + Crunch Mixes, we're giving them easier ways to explore their favorite trending flavors, whether they're sitting down at home or on the go. All while living up to our family promise of delivering high-quality, real, natural cheese they can trust."

With over half of consumers interested in "spicy" items,2 Sargento is heating up the dairy aisle with the introduction of three new Hot & Spicy Sliced Cheeses that let individuals choose their perfect spice level: Sweet, Smoky, or Intense.

Sargento® Mango Habanero Jack: Sliced Monterey Jack Cheese with Habanero Peppers and Natural Mango Flavor with Other Natural Flavors. A unique blend of sweet and spicy, offering a tropical twist. Switch up your next grilled cheese or add it to a chicken bacon wrap to bring some much-needed spice to your life.





Sargento® Carolina Reaper Jack: Sliced Monterey Jack Cheese with Jalapeno, Habanero, and Carolina Reaper Peppers. Packs an elevated, fiery punch. Bring the heat on a hot fried chicken sandwich or try it on a cold Italian sub. Each slice will wake up your taste buds with a hot, spicy kick.

Of course, every slice is always Sargento® 100% real, natural cheese. Choose your favorite type of heat and add to any sandwich, burger, panini, or wrap.

Sargento® Balanced Breaks® Cheese + Crunch Mixes are a groundbreaking expansion of the award-winning Balanced Breaks® snacks portfolio. This first-of-its-kind snack pack seamlessly pairs Sargento® high quality, creamy natural cheese with expertly seasoned crunchy snack mixes covering consumers' top flavor preferences across Buffalo Ranch, Naturally Flavored Sour Cream & Chive, and Smoky & Sweet BBQ.

Sargento® Balanced Breaks® Cheese + Crunch Mix, Monterey Jack Cheese, Buffalo Ranch Snack Mix: Boldness that delivers a balance of spiciness and great creamy flavor. Includes Monterey jack paired with Buffalo Ranch seasoned snack mix of pretzels, roasted cashews, corn sticks toasted in bread chips, and pita chips.





Classic go-to flavor with natural cheese and snack mix. Includes medium cheddar paired with pretzels, roasted almonds, toasted bread chips, rye chips, and breadsticks. Sargento® Balanced Breaks® Cheese + Crunch Mix, Colby-Jack Cheese, Smoky & Sweet BBQ Snack Mix: Rich, balanced notes of smoky heat and sweet crunchy textures for a perfect BBQ fix. Includes Colby-Jack paired with pretzels, roasted cashews, toasted bread chips, corn sticks, and corn kernels.

With seven to eight grams of protein in each pack (see nutrition information for total fat and saturated fat content), it is a convenient way to satisfy salty snack cravings while getting protein on the go. Having a balance of tastes, seasonings, and textures in a convenient snack helps avoid boredom to create uniquely craveable combinations.

These innovations represent "The Sargento Family Promise" – the brand's platform spotlighting the category leader's three-generation, family tradition of delivering high-quality, real, natural cheese that consumers can trust and love. While honoring tradition, these exciting launches significantly broaden Sargento's already diverse portfolio, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and out of the ordinary taste experiences, thoughtfully crafted by listening directly to consumers' snacking and mealtime desires.

Each new product can be found at select retailers in the dairy case and will be available nationwide by Spring 2026. For more information and product availability, visit www.Sargento.com. You can also stay up to date on the latest from Sargento by following @SargentoCheese on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

About Sargento

With over 2,500 employees and multi-billion in net sales, Sargento is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

1 Rubix Foods "The NEXT Flavor Report," November 2024.

2 Datassential Spicy Food Trends 2025: Why America Can't Get Enough Heat.

