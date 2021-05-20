Saris launches all-new 3D Online Configurator with on-demand CAD and BIM models, powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions
Bicycle Infrastructure Manufacturer provides architects with on-demand access to new product configurator, expanding bike-friendliness in future designs.
May 20, 2021, 09:00 ET
CINCINNATI and MADISON, Wis., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saris Infrastructure has added a 3D online configurator for bike parking and infrastructure products, including instant access to BIM and CAD model downloads for designers and architects. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the product catalog includes e-bike charging stations and various bike racks. By providing architects with an online digital catalog, including a bicycle rack configurator, Saris makes it easier for architects to find, design, and download the correct bicycle infrastructure products for their plans.
Saris Infrastructure is a commercial supplier for bike parking, bicycle amenities, and many bike products that improve user experience and bike-rider accessibility. These Saris commercial products can be found in multi-family and student housing, transit stations, stadiums, and bike-friendly parking stations.
"Architects encounter various bicycle needs in different cities with unique regulations and various size bike storage rooms. Our goal is to make it quick and easy for architects to find, design, and specify the Saris bike product needed for their plans," says Chris Bauch, Product Manager at Saris Infrastructure.
The new BIM product configurator enables Saris to connect with architects throughout the design process, fostering quality conversations and providing the right bicycle infrastructure products for their needs.
Bauch adds, "We found more designers are coming to our website for answers and to access BIM models or technical product information. This new tool allows us to provide a product configurator and deliver 3D CAD & BIM models all from within our site. Our goal is to make it simple for architects to find what they need when they visit us online. This new tool makes selecting a very specific and highly configurable product much easier. Our customers will love it."
About Saris Infrastructure
At Saris, the word infrastructure means networks of protected and low-stress places for people who ride their bikes in communities across the globe. It means protection of the bike itself from theft and clutter. And probably most importantly, it means supporting the people and organizations dedicated to promoting the power of the bike to change lives.
To us, infrastructure is the framework by which people can participate in and experience the joy of riding a bike. For pleasure, exercise, getting to work or school, or just spending quality time and making memories with family and friends.
For more information about Saris, please visit https://www.sarisinfrastructure.com/
About CADENAS PARTsolutions
CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. https://partsolutions.com/
