Saris launches all-new 3D Online Configurator with on-demand CAD and BIM models, powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Our goal is to make it simple for architects to find what they need when they visit us online. Tweet this

"Architects encounter various bicycle needs in different cities with unique regulations and various size bike storage rooms. Our goal is to make it quick and easy for architects to find, design, and specify the Saris bike product needed for their plans," says Chris Bauch, Product Manager at Saris Infrastructure.

The new BIM product configurator enables Saris to connect with architects throughout the design process, fostering quality conversations and providing the right bicycle infrastructure products for their needs.

Bauch adds, "We found more designers are coming to our website for answers and to access BIM models or technical product information. This new tool allows us to provide a product configurator and deliver 3D CAD & BIM models all from within our site. Our goal is to make it simple for architects to find what they need when they visit us online. This new tool makes selecting a very specific and highly configurable product much easier. Our customers will love it."

About Saris Infrastructure

At Saris, the word infrastructure means networks of protected and low-stress places for people who ride their bikes in communities across the globe. It means protection of the bike itself from theft and clutter. And probably most importantly, it means supporting the people and organizations dedicated to promoting the power of the bike to change lives.

To us, infrastructure is the framework by which people can participate in and experience the joy of riding a bike. For pleasure, exercise, getting to work or school, or just spending quality time and making memories with family and friends.

For more information about Saris, please visit https://www.sarisinfrastructure.com/

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. https://partsolutions.com/

