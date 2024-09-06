Sarkissian Bullock Team Sell Legendary Property to Trust for Public Land

SF Bay Area Agents are Stewards of Iconic Preservation in Tiburon, California

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sarkissian Bullock Team of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is extremely proud to have represented the Reed family in the sale of the legendary property Easton Point (The Martha Property) to the Trust for Public Land, thereby ensuring its open space in perpetuity. The property, which just sold for $42,100,000 after an 18-month escrow process, was listed with the Sarkissian Bullock Team in October of 2018, the first time the property had come to market in over 100 years. The nearly seven-year sale process marks a significant contribution to the people of Marin County and beyond. The sale is also the highest-priced land sale in Marin County history, and the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

Sarkissian Bullock Team, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. From left: Bill Bullock, Lydia Sarkissian, Magdalena Sarkissian

"Congratulations and thank you to all the contributors – in time and money – who finally succeeded in preserving this inestimable property for current and future generations," says Bill Bullock, of the Sarkissian Bullock Team, and President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

Easton Point is pristine land of approximately 100 acres, located at the southern tip of the Tiburon Peninsula with panoramic views of the San Francisco skyline, Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Richardson Bay and beyond. Although it lies along the border of Tiburon, the property itself lies within unincorporated territory in Marin County. In 2018, a federal court judge had approved zoning for a 43-lot subdivision of single-family homes, each sited on one acre. That ruling sparked interest again in the perpetually red-taped development plans for the land. Shortly thereafter, the Sarkissian Bullock Team were chosen to help bring the iconic property to market, and ultimately served as key players and stewards of the land's preservation and accessibility for all.

For more information about the Bullock Sarkissian Team, please visit globalestates.com, contact Lydia Sarkissian at 415.517.7720, or email Bill Bullock at [email protected]

For more information about the Trust for Public Land, visit tpl.org

For media inquiries, please email [email protected]

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 485 agents in 21 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

SOURCE Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty