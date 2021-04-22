Sarna® Launches First-of-Its-Kind Whipped Foam Eczema Relief Therapy

The Sarna Eczema Relief Whipped Foam helps heal eczema flare-ups and provides fast, soothing relief. Featuring eN2fused™ technology, a patent-pending matrix-infused technology containing millions of compressed gas microbubbles that rapidly expand when dispensed, the maximum strength formula helps to prevent transepidermal water loss and improve skin's natural protective barrier.

"Consumer demand has increased for more elegant formulations that absorb quickly into the skin without leaving unwanted residue," said Steve Gallopo, Crown Therapeutics Vice President, Global OTC Sales & Marketing. "Sarna has had tremendous success and is uniquely positioned to improve the anti-itch category. This first-of-its-kind whipped foam technology drives the brand to the forefront of best-in-class, innovative skin science solutions."

"Sarna has always been my go-to recommendation for patients suffering from dry, itchy skin and eczema," said Dr. Hadley King, Board Certified Dermatologist, "I'm thrilled to be able to offer a new, easy to use, fast-absorbing option that delivers the relief that my patients need, especially for those who want a more lightweight formula for everyday use."

Sarna Eczema Relief Whipped Foam is now available via Amazon.

1IQVIA Health

About Sarna

Sarna is the #1 dermatologist-recommended topical anti-itch brand1. Offering a unique variety of formulations, each product in the collection is designed to provide fast-acting, intensive relief and comfort to compromised skin without a prescription. Sarna products provide powerful itch relief and are safe for everyday use, containing no parabens, dyes or added fragrance. For more information about Sarna, please visit https://sarnalotion.com/

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

