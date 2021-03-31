Sartori® Makes $47,000 Make-A-Wish® Wisconsin Donation

PLYMOUTH, Wis., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartori Cheese is excited to announce a $47,000 donation to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. For the tenth season in a row, Sartori partnered with Green Bay Packer kicker, Mason Crosby, to support Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Sartori donates $1,000 for each regular-season and $1,500 for each post-season completed field goal. Crosby had a perfect 2020 season converting all regular & post season kicks, totaling up to $22,000. Over the past ten seasons this partnership has generated over $300,000 in donations.

"We are so proud to work with Mason and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin," said Jim Sartori, Chairman of Sartori Company. "We hope these efforts bring comfort, hope and joy to children facing critical illnesses and their families."

Sartori is donating an additional $25,000 to honor the tireless work of the Sartori Team Members and Family Farms through the course of the pandemic. "We truly appreciate our Team's dedication and commitment to keeping America fed through this unprecedented public health crisis," said Bert Sartori, President of Sartori Company. "As a token of appreciation for our Team Members, we are making a donation to a cause we all deeply believe in."

"The Team Members at Sartori, along with Mason, are true champions of wish kids across the state. We look forward to granting many more wishes together in the years to come," said Patti Gorsky, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. For more information, please visit www.sartoricheese.com or email [email protected].

