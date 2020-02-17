SAS a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

CARY, N.C., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner has recognized SAS as a Leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. The report evaluated SAS for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. This is the seventh consecutive year for SAS to be recognized as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant.

"Machine learning, and more broadly artificial intelligence, is the new standard for businesses to make profitable decisions or avoid unknown risks," said Susan Kahler, AI Strategist at SAS. "SAS machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions address the end-to-end process of turning raw data into actionable insights. We're empowering organizations to quickly and easily solve complex analytical problems to drive real results." From reducing patient risk of hospital-acquired infections to making roadways safer, SAS is helping to transform lives in big and small ways.

SAS® Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning, running on the SAS® Viya® engine, supports the full data mining and machine learning processes for team members of all skill levels to handle all tasks in the analytics life cycle.

Want to see more about what SAS can do? Watch the SAS Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning demo on YouTube.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Peter Krensky, Pieter den Hamer, Erick Brethenoux, Jim Hare, Carlie Idoine, Alexander Linden, Svetlana Sicular, Farhan Choudhary, 11 February 2019. The report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms and Magic Quadrant for Advanced Analytics Platforms.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2020 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Ashley Binder

ashley.binder@sas.com

919-531-3575

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

