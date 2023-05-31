SAS a Leader in AI decisioning, says research firm's report

SAS' analytics for decisioning earned highest possible score in 5 of 6 strategy criteria

CARY, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI and analytics titan SAS has been named a Leader in AI decisioning platforms by Forrester. The Forrester Wave: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023 evaluates the industry's 13 most significant AI decisioning technology providers, assessing and ranking them based on 23 evaluation criteria.

Continue Reading
According to the 2023 Forrester Wave for AI Decisioning Platforms, SAS leverages its already formidable AI capabilities to offer enterprises sophisticated and easy-to-use AI decisioning platforms.
The influential research and advisory firm's assessment notes that "SAS seamlessly integrates world-class analytics for decisioning" and cites SAS' strengths in "comprehensive data capabilities, decision intelligence technologies, user experience, breadth of authoring tools, and ModelOps."

Notably, SAS attained the highest score of any evaluated vendor in the "strategy" category. SAS® Intelligent Decisioning – the SAS® Viya® AI decisioning solution evaluated by Forrester – scored 4.90 out of 5 overall and received the highest possible score in five of the category's six criteria, including:

  • Product vision.
  • Market approach.
  • Supporting products and services.
  • Planned enhancements.
  • Partner ecosystem.

"SAS's flagship Viya platform includes beautifully designed interfaces across the entire data-to-decision lifecycle," the report states. "Any combination of analytics, machine learning, and optimization can easily be created and used by teams within SAS Intelligent Decisioning. SAS leverages its already formidable AI capabilities to offer enterprises sophisticated and easy-to-use AI decisioning platforms."

"In today's world, global disruption is increasing, and information overload is far exceeding human capacity," said Bryan Harris, Chief Technology Officer at SAS. "To overcome these challenges and remain resilient, the best answer is often a combination of multiple analytic techniques and technologies. We are hyperfocused on creating an easy, intuitive and seamless experience for businesses to scale human productivity and decision making with AI." 

SAS Intelligent Decisioning, built on the SAS Viya AI platform, drives real-time interactions and defines next best actions at scale across thousands of daily operational decisions, providing unprecedented ability to automate and manage decisions across the enterprise.

Learn more about industry analyst firm recognitions for SAS' AI and advanced analytics capabilities: https://www.sas.com/en_us/news/analyst-viewpoints.html.

