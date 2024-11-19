SAS a Leader in cross-channel marketing hubs per global research firm

Report calls SAS "the best choice for enterprises in need of sophisticated customer analytics …"

CARY, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q4 2024. As the report notes, since the first Forrester Wave evaluation in the CCMH category 15 years ago, SAS is the only vendor to be named a Leader every time while also appearing in every evaluation without undergoing a major acquisition or divestiture.

SAS, a global leader in data and AI, boasts more than 1,500 mostly enterprise customers, per the report, with a deep focus on regulated industries. SAS customers in banking, insurance, telecom and other industries leverage MarTech solutions like SAS® Customer Intelligence 360.

Per this Forrester Wave, "SAS is the best choice for enterprises in need of sophisticated customer analytics, as either a full solution or part of an ecosystem with other CCMH orchestration tools."

According to the report, global enterprises and tech-savvy users favor SAS' market stability and embrace its firm commitment to analytically driven marketing. The company's investments in trust-based AI and user interface enhancements, coupled with its new consumption-based pricing, offer a compelling roadmap for customers who universally lauded SAS' scalable analytical capabilities and real-time personalization.

"AI- and analytics-driven personalization have increasingly become cornerstones of the customer journey. Enterprises everywhere seek to deliver exceptional customer experiences, and critical to achieving this is a strong data management and analytics foundation topped by a robust cross-channel marketing hub," said Jonathan Moran, SAS' Head of MarTech Solutions Marketing. "SAS remains focused on helping enterprises of all sizes improve customer engagement through our modern, cross-channel marketing hub. And we continue to invest in innovative MarTech to respond to our customers' evolving needs."

According to this Forrester Wave evaluation, SAS enriches CCMH workflows to deliver moments-based personalization with its real-time interaction management (RTIM) capabilities and its analytics-embedded planning, collaboration and scheduling tools. Sophisticated dashboards help enterprises guide investment decisions and track ROI for customer-focused strategies.

The result? SAS received the highest scores possible in 14 criteria within the Forrester Wave's current offering category, including customer profiles and preferences, customer analytics, predictive AI, digital intelligence, personalization, and business performance and customer strategy optimization, among others.

About SAS Customer Intelligence 360

As a complete SaaS solution, SAS Customer Intelligence 360 is a multichannel marketing hub that takes marketers beyond a traditional customer data platform with market-leading advanced audience creation, targeting and activation. It enables marketing to provide real-time, hyper-personalized, AI-driven decisions, offers and communications at scale.

Learn more about how organizations are using SAS MarTech solutions.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

