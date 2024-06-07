SAS a Leader in Customer Analytics Technologies Analyst Report

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 recognized for its ability to "turbocharge customer insights"

CARY, N.C., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in data and AI, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q2 2024, for its ability to amplify the value of real-time customer data and turn insights into action through its SAS® Customer Intelligence 360 platform.

SAS a Leader in Customer Analytics Technologies report Post this SAS Customer Intelligence 360 recognized for its ability to “turbocharge customer insights”

As consumers become increasingly empowered and connected, obtaining valuable customer insights is more important than ever. According to the report, data-abundant firms "often suffer from the 'insights to action gap,' and SAS's vision of building trust through responsible engagement will help clients bridge this gap." This vision is further reinforced by customer references who, "uniformly expressed that they are extremely satisfied with SAS and praised its ability to deliver value quickly." The Forrester report states that, "data rich enterprises with strong analytical resources should consider SAS to turbocharge their customer insights."

SAS received the highest scores possible within the current offering category in the criteria areas of customer data sources and types, data enrichment, propensity modeling, responsible AI, churn, engagement, customer lifetime value, customized analysis, natural language processing, decisioning, and optimization, among others. Within the Strategy category, SAS received the highest scores possible in vision, innovation, partner ecosystem, and supporting services and offerings.

"There's been a realization within data-driven marketing organizations that customer analytics capabilities are becoming a requirement versus a "nice-to-have" for brands wanting to infuse a level of maturity into their marketing operations," said Jonathan Moran, Head of MarTech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "At SAS, we're dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and as a result, we're helping them accelerate innovation across these new and emerging customer analytics technologies, offering prescriptive advice within our MarTech solutions based on robust and trusted analytical insights."

Learn more about SAS MarTech solutions.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Angela Lipscomb

[email protected]

919-531-2525

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS