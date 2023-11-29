SAS achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

News provided by

SAS

29 Nov, 2023, 21:06 ET

SAS empowers marketing organizations with cutting-edge AI and analytics to create personalized customer journeys that drive value at scale

CARY, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in AI and analytics, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes SAS' marketing technology (Martech) business for its expertise in providing customers with professional services and software solutions. SAS' digital marketing and advertising solutions empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions and services that offer enhanced infrastructure, storage, availability, advanced analytics and decision-making capabilities to deliver meaningful, successful digital platform experiences to customers.

Continue Reading
SAS has achieved the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Digital Customer Experience category. (PRNewsfoto/SAS)
SAS has achieved the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Digital Customer Experience category. (PRNewsfoto/SAS)

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates SAS – and its Martech solutions – as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for both advertisers and marketers.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"SAS is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency," said Jonathan Moran, Head of Martech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "SAS® Customer Intelligence 360 helps our customers responsibly grow their marketing and advertising prowess with simplicity, flexibility and scalability all in mind. By leveraging AWS capabilities, we're able to accelerate our customers' digital marketing and advertising initiatives to maximize impact across the customer lifecycle."

"Leveraging SAS Customer Intelligence 360 through AWS Marketplace is a win-win for DKB. We have easily scaled, extended and matured our use of the solution, while also consuming our pre-committed spend with AWS," said Florian Lindemann, Retail Cloud Platform Lead at DKB. "Procuring the solution was simply handled by the business and IT teams and we are now off and running – creating and activating digital customer journeys that are driving customer loyalty and growth."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including SAS.

About SAS
SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2023 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:
Georgie Blackerby
[email protected]
919-531-1674
www.sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

Also from this source

SAS signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to further integrate its cutting-edge AI and analytics software to scale and optimize data

SAS signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to further integrate its cutting-edge AI and analytics software to scale and optimize data

SAS, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with ...
SAS awarded IFRS 17 solution of the year by Asia Risk Awards

SAS awarded IFRS 17 solution of the year by Asia Risk Awards

SAS has been awarded IFRS 17 solution of the year for 2023 by the Asia Risk Awards. Recognizing "...solutions providers that serve financial services ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.