SAS again places No. 2 overall in Chartis RiskTech100

In world's most prestigious risk management technology rankings, SAS tops 7 solution awards categories

CARY, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS has again earned distinction as No. 2 on the Chartis RiskTech100® 2026. This marks the third consecutive year that the data and AI leader has placed second overall on the list, widely considered the preeminent annual ranking of the world's Top 100 risk management software and solution providers. The rankings, per Chartis, provide an exhaustive evaluation of the top global risk technology providers.

SAS helps its banking and insurance customers solve their most challenging problems. SAS has placed No. 2 on the preeminent annual ranking of the world's top 100 risktech providers.

"As a premier provider of risk management technologies, SAS' diverse and comprehensive solutions address key needs for banks and insurers, including IFRS 9, IFRS 17, retail banking analytics, model governance, stress testing and dynamic actuarial modeling, among others," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "SAS' strong placement in the RiskTech100 spotlights its innovative technologies and how they help financial services firms transform data into insights and better decisions."

Lucky 21

This marks the 21st time that Chartis has produced the esteemed RiskTech100 list. Notably, SAS is the only vendor that has placed in the Top 5 every year since the RiskTech100's debut in 2005.

"At SAS, we remain laser-focused on serving our customers and meeting their evolving data and AI needs. Earning such a high rank from Chartis shows that we're on the right track," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS. "We will not rest. SAS remains committed to innovation and providing robust solutions infused with banking and insurance industry knowledge that help solve our customers' most challenging problems."

7 solution awards

With a deep and diverse portfolio of risk management solutions powered by data and AI platform SAS® Viya®, SAS topped seven solution awards categories within the RiskTech 100:

Artificial Intelligence for Banking. As AI in banking continues to transform the industry, banks seek better ways to use traditional, generative, agentic and even quantum AI. SAS provides a versatile analytics platform used extensively in retail, commercial and wholesale banks. For the third consecutive year since Chartis debuted this solution award, SAS claimed top honors.

As continues to transform the industry, banks seek better ways to use traditional, generative, agentic and even quantum AI. SAS provides a versatile analytics platform used extensively in retail, commercial and wholesale banks. For the third consecutive year since Chartis debuted this solution award, SAS claimed top honors. Balance Sheet Risk Management. In today's turbulent market, marked by volatile interest rates and liquidity mismatches, SAS' risk management portfolio leads the way in helping banks better manage balance sheet and liquidity risk through asset and liability management (ALM) and credit risk modeling.

In today's turbulent market, marked by volatile interest rates and liquidity mismatches, SAS' risk management portfolio leads the way in helping banks better manage balance sheet and liquidity risk through (ALM) and credit risk modeling. Behavioral Modeling. Using data to understand and predict behaviors, such as a customer's likelihood to default on a loan, is critical for effective risk management. SAS risk solutions powered by AI and machine learning excel in helping banks forecast customer actions and needs.

Using data to understand and predict behaviors, such as a customer's likelihood to default on a loan, is critical for effective risk management. SAS risk solutions powered by AI and machine learning excel in helping banks forecast customer actions and needs. Capital Optimization. SAS provides capital optimization solutions to banks and insurance companies to help them strategically plan their use of capital, while ensuring regulatory compliance and managing risk. This solution award is a new win for SAS this year.

SAS provides capital optimization solutions to banks and insurance companies to help them strategically plan their use of capital, while ensuring regulatory compliance and managing risk. This solution award is a new win for SAS this year. Enterprise Stress Testing. This important tool for financial institutions helps assess their stability and resilience in response to potential economic shocks, such as a recession or market crash. SAS' leadership in enterprise stress testing and this solution award are based on a comprehensive solution that integrates risk and finance data, streamlines the stress test process and drives better decisions.

This important tool for financial institutions helps assess their stability and resilience in response to potential economic shocks, such as a recession or market crash. SAS' leadership in and this solution award are based on a comprehensive solution that integrates risk and finance data, streamlines the stress test process and drives better decisions. IFRS 9. Credit risk modeling requirements under this global financial standard are complex. SAS addresses these requirements with focused workflow and advanced analytics. Designed to ease complexity and comply with regulatory mandates, SAS solutions earned top marks from Chartis in this category.

Credit risk modeling requirements under this global financial standard are complex. SAS addresses these requirements with focused workflow and advanced analytics. Designed to ease complexity and comply with regulatory mandates, SAS solutions earned top marks from Chartis in this category. Model Risk Management (MRM). A pioneer in model risk management, SAS is now the dominant provider of MRM solutions. Chartis recognized this by awarding SAS the top spot in this category for the fourth consecutive year. SAS' MRM capabilities ensure the accuracy, fairness and regulatory compliance of the AI models that increasingly drive banks' core risk management efforts.

Only companies that sell their own risk management software products and solutions are eligible for the Chartis RiskTech100. Chartis scores candidate firms using a proprietary methodology based on functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence and innovation.

Beyond the RiskTech100, Chartis publishes more than 30 annual research reports covering all aspects of the risk management technology market. Among its 2025 vendor evaluations published to date, Chartis has recognized SAS in the following Chartis RiskTech Quadrants and rankings:

RiskTech Quadrant for Regulatory Reporting Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (September 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (September 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions: Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (August 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (August 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring Solution: Name and Transaction Screening Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (August 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (August 2025). QuantitativeAnalytics50 – SAS ranked No. 6 overall in this inaugural ranking and report (July 2025).

– SAS ranked No. 6 overall in this inaugural ranking and report (July 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions: Enterprise Fraud Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions: Payment Fraud Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions: Fraud Platforms – SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk: Traded Credit Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk: Market-Linked Credit Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk: Credit Curves Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk: Retail Credit Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk: Wholesale Credit Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk: Alternative Credit Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025). RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk: Credit Portfolio Management Solutions – SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025).

– SAS named a Category Leader (June 2025). RiskTech AI 50 – SAS ranked No. 3 overall with Category Award wins in Responsible AI Adoption and Use of AI in Retail Banking (May 2025).

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2025 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Mike Nemecek

[email protected]

919-531-5140

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS