SAS an anti-money laundering Leader, says independent research firm

Given shifting regulations, evolving threats, and immense and growing volumes of diverse data, using AI and machine learning to rapidly detect and report suspicious activity is fast becoming an AML imperative. According to the Forrester Wave report, SAS software's "supervised and unsupervised machine learning based model development is very intuitive and visual and offers many types of configurable algorithms out of the box."

Advanced analytic capabilities like that can help boost AML programs' overall efficiency and effectiveness, including in transaction risk scoring and investigation – even without a requisite army of data scientists.

"SAS helps financial institutions transform and modernize their anti-money laundering programs with industry-leading AI and machine learning," said Stu Bradley, Vice President of Fraud and Security Intelligence at SAS. "This allows them to automate repetitive manual tasks and reduce false positives by 50% or more. One U.S. bank replaced its transaction monitoring system's cash activity scenarios with a SAS neural network model and tripled its SAR conversion rates – while also halving its monthly work items."

Forrester Research evaluated eight AML solution providers against 32 criteria. SAS was noted as "ideal for large enterprises with robust SAS and data science skill sets," earning the highest possible score in the criteria of risk scoring and alerting, case management, reporting, and scalability in transaction volume. In its assessment of SAS, Forrester added, "Reports are configurable and versatile. Queue definitions are flexible in case management."

More than 250 financial services organizations worldwide, including Icelandic bank Landsbankinn, use SAS to help prevent money laundering. Visit SAS online to learn how AI and machine learning are redefining AML.

