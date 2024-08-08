SAS and Commonwealth Secretariat to foster AI skills in small states

$10 million donation of training and access to SAS AI software and computing capacity supports goal of training 10,000 higher education students and educators in AI

CARY, N.C., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth Secretariat and data and AI leader SAS will collaborate to build a more diverse, global AI workforce by bringing AI software and computing resources to Commonwealth countries. A donation of SAS software, computing capacity and training, with a combined value of US$10 million, includes AI capabilities and content that will not only help higher education students learn how to use AI but also how to do so responsibly.

"Students will not only gain high-demand AI skills but will learn how to wield these powerful technologies ethically." Post this SAS and the Commonwealth Secretariat will help higher education students in small states learn to not just use AI, but how to do so responsibly.

The project is an initiative of the Commonwealth Secretariat's Commonwealth AI Consortium (CAIC), which aims to build technological capacity, with an emphasis on small states and young people.

Higher education students and educators in Commonwealth countries will have free access to SAS Viya for Learners. SAS Viya is a comprehensive, cloud-native platform that provides robust capabilities for data analytics, machine learning and AI. It is used by thousands of organizations in industries like banking, education, government, health care, insurance and retail.

Students and educators will also have access to the digital learning environments SAS Skill Builder for Students and the SAS Educator Portal. These platforms offer digital courses, certification programs, and hands-on learning opportunities designed to build and validate analytics and AI skills. Additionally, the Educator Portal includes teaching materials that make it easy to integrate analytics content into curricula.

The Commonwealth's postsecondary institutions are also invited to participate in the Curiosity Cup – SAS's global student data competition – and the SAS Hackathon. These free competitions provide an excellent opportunity for students to apply their analytical skills to real-world problems, collaborate with peers and gain recognition on a global stage.

Suresh Yadav, Senior Director of AI, Trade, Oceans and Natural Resources at the Commonwealth Secretariat said:

"In our rapidly evolving digital landscape, we face not just a digital divide, but a critical infrastructure divide. If we fail to address this gap and make essential resources available to our youth, we risk losing an entire generation to technological inequality. This isn't just about access to information; it's about empowering young minds with the tools to innovate, create, and solve global challenges. If we do this right, we're not just connecting students to technology – we're connecting them to limitless possibilities.

Our partnership with SAS is a vital step towards ensuring that no young person in the Commonwealth is left behind in the digital revolution."

There are 56 countries in the Commonwealth, including 33 small states. The SAS collaboration will initially focus on the Caribbean before expanding to other countries, with the goal of training 10,000 students and educators over five years. This supports the Commonwealth Secretariat's priorities of promoting digital transformation and sustainable development and building a diverse global workforce capable of supporting AI-driven transformation.

For over 40 years, SAS has partnered with academic institutions, government organizations and corporations alike to unleash the power of data to improve decisions and transform organizations. SAS is used at more than 3,000 colleges and universities around the world, and through the company's Global Academic Programs, it has university partnerships in Commonwealth countries in every region.

According to Statista, the AI market exceeded US$184 billion in 2024 and is projected to race past $826 billion by 2030.

"We have spent decades equipping educators with resources and students with the skills they need to seize the hottest jobs in the tech market," said Sean O'Brien, SAS Senior Vice President, Education. "Those jobs are now in AI. We are excited to help students change their lives and grow the tech sectors in Commonwealth countries."

Learning to use AI responsibly

The rise of powerful AI technologies presents incredible opportunities but has also stoked fears, and regulations are emerging around the world to address the ethical use of AI. The SAS commitment to responsible innovation is embedded in its culture and technology. Commonwealth students and educators will be able to use SAS Viya's built-in trustworthy AI capabilities like bias detection, explainability, decision auditability, model monitoring, governance and accountability.

Reggie Townsend, SAS Vice President of Data Ethics, spoke at the Commonwealth launch event. "This collaboration will bring AI capacity to populations that haven't always benefited from the technological advances that power the world's largest economies," said Townsend. "These students will not only gain AI skills coveted by employers around the world, but they will also learn how to wield these powerful technologies ethically in ways that benefit society."

About the Commonwealth AI Consortium

The Commonwealth Secretariat, together with a consortium of global firms, start-ups, universities and non-profits, have come together to bridge the digital divide, including the artificial intelligence (AI) gap, to help empower Commonwealth citizens, with a particular focus on the association's 33 small states. The consortium includes world-leading technology companies, governments and academic partners.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Trent Smith

[email protected]

919-531-4726

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS