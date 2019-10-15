SAS and Red Hat collaborate to optimize analytical capabilities across the hybrid cloud

CARY, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an expansion to their existing collaboration, SAS is creating a best-in-class hybrid cloud analytics solution by delivering its market leading analytics on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform from Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source technologies.

"The collaboration between SAS and Red Hat combines market leading analytics with the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform in Red Hat OpenShift, helping to accelerate customer adoption of analytics across the hybrid cloud," said Red Hat President and CEO Jim Whitehurst.

As companies continue to migrate to public cloud providers, Red Hat OpenShift provides a portable managed container and Kubernetes platform that can help customers manage their infrastructure across the hybrid cloud. By using SAS® Analytics in a Red Hat OpenShift environment, customers can quickly realize results while maintaining control on where to run their analytics workloads.

"Combining the flexibility and scalability of SAS' No. 1 AI and advanced analytics platform with the portability of Red Hat OpenShift, the most secure implementation of Kubernetes on the market, moves digital transformation from drawing board to finishing the last mile," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight.

SAS® Viya® provides a modern, flexible cloud-based architecture that supports agile development and deployment of both SAS and open source AI and machine learning models in a single, governed platform. Optimizing the cloud-native design of SAS Viya in Red Hat OpenShift gives customers choice and control across hybrid environments.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform can automate the provisioning, management and scaling of applications so that customers can focus on the development, deployment and operationalization of analytics. As model development has become democratized through access to open source software and automated machine-learning capabilities, deployment and governance remains the final hurdle. SAS Viya on Red Hat OpenShift provides a comprehensive set of capabilities for the development, deployment, lineage and explainability of models for organizations.

In support of this collaboration, SAS is creating an OpenShift Center of Excellence (CoE) with joint engineering to drive the art of the possible for distributed analytics workloads in containers, Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift.

This announcement was made at the 6th annual All Things Open Conference in Raleigh, NC, where 3,500 of the world's top developers, technologists and decision makers gathered to discuss open source, open tech and open web in the enterprise.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative analytics, business intelligence and data management software and services, SAS helps customers at more than 83,000 sites make better decisions faster. Since 1976, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2019 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat Inc. or its subsidiaries in the US and other countries.

Editorial Contact:

Shannon Heath

shannon.heath@sas.com

919-531-2676

www.sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

