SAS and YMCA tee off STEM supply drive and AI-themed fair at SAS Championship

Community donation effort supports local teachers, inspires young students with technology festival

CARY, N.C., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies, with STEM teachers spending upwards of $1,000, according to the National Education Association. In response, SAS and the YMCA of the Triangle are partnering to support local STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teachers through a community supply drive.

The community enjoying Food Truck Friday at the SAS Championship.

Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9, the supply drive is a key charitable initiative of the SAS Championship, held October 7 – 13 at Prestonwood Country Club. Community members are encouraged to donate supplies at YMCA locations across the Triangle, Cary Town Hall, and SAS headquarters in Cary.

Featuring a 54-hole competition with the Legends of Golf, the SAS Championship, a premier event on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule, also includes events such as the HBCU Invitational, Women's Day, Folds of Honor Friday, a 5K race, Food Truck Friday, and the newly introduced Fairway to Fun. This family-friendly event, happening Friday, Oct. 11 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. during Food Truck Friday, will feature a free AI-themed zone with activities and prizes. Any family that completes the Fairway to Fun round will receive a free one-week YMCA pass. Attendees can enjoy food from popular vendors, including Alsie's Ice Cream, Atlas Nomas, Cousins Maine Lobster, La Katrina Tacos, The Mac House and Shmack'n Plates Bistro. Supply donations will also be accepted during this event.

"SAS is excited to introduce the Fairway to Fun at the SAS Championship, showcasing how AI and data-driven technology can inspire the next generation," said SAS Chief Marketing Officer Jenn Chase. "At SAS, we believe in the power of data to solve real-world problems, and this event gives children and families a chance to experience AI in a fun, interactive way. It's a perfect example of how we're making innovation accessible while supporting educators who shape the future of STEM."

A major highlight of the supply drive takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., when SAS employees and SAS Championship attendees will pack backpacks with donated supplies and write thank-you notes to local teachers. Volunteers will be entered into a raffle for exciting prizes.

"The school supplies donated through the SAS Championship will directly support the students and teachers in our Y Learning programs, providing essential tools that help foster academic growth and success," said Kim Keith, Vice President of Youth Development, YMCA of the Triangle. "These supplies not only lighten the load for teachers but also ensure that every student has the resources they need to fully engage and thrive in their learning environment."

Commitment to investing in the community

SAS supports several community initiatives during SAS Championship week including:

The third annual HBCU Invitational, part of the annual PGA Tour Champions Tournament, hosts 15 teams from 12 leading Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) who compete for a share of $30,000 in awards, donated by SAS as honorariums to the winning teams' golf operating budget. The tournament will take place on Oct. 12-13 at Prestonwood Country Club, with teams playing three rounds over the two days. SAS also hosts a Career Day at its headquarters for the extraordinary student-athletes to learn about the experiences of SAS employees and HBCU alumni, receive resources to help navigate career options and establish personal connections that extend beyond the tournament.

The 11th annual Women's Day, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, is planned for Oct. 8 with the theme "Stronger Today, Better Tomorrow." This event will offer inspiring talks and activities focusing on well-being, mindsets and business skills.

annual Women's Day, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of , is planned for with the theme "Stronger Today, Better Tomorrow." This event will offer inspiring talks and activities focusing on well-being, mindsets and business skills. Folds of Honor Friday will recognize American military heroes, featuring a special opening ceremony at the first tee and an American Flag as the pin flag at the 18th Hole. Fans, players, and volunteers will wear red, white, and blue, showcasing unity and commitment to America's fallen or disabled military and first responders. Folds of Honor will also award 13 scholarships in the local area.

Rising Stars is a multi-day program which brings together rising leaders from within SAS and customer organizations for leadership innovation training, networking and fun.

Since its inception 23 years ago, the SAS Championship has partnered with the YMCA of the Triangle, contributing nearly $6 million to youth educational initiatives. The tournament contributes the single largest annual donation to the Y Learning Program. SAS additionally donates $250,000 annually to support the Y Learning Program, and this year's focus on STEM is another step in SAS' commitment to education. By engaging with the community through the supply drive and Fairway to Fun, the data and AI leader aims to help local educators while sparking young students' interest in technology and AI.

"I'm excited to welcome everyone back to Cary for the SAS Championship," said Town of Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht. "This annual event not only brings significant economic benefits but also reinforces our vibrant community spirit. We're proud to host world-class experiences in Cary for our residents and visitors alike."

For those who prefer to contribute to the supply drive online, donations can be made via an Amazon wish list.

About the SAS Championship

For 23 years, the SAS Championship has provided countless memories for fans and attendees young and old as golfing legends have walked the fairways of Prestonwood Country Club each year, battling for one of the largest purses on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit. Recent past champions have included World Golf Hall of Famers Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie. The tournament partners with the YMCA of the Triangle as the host charity and in those 23 years, nearly $6 million has been donated to area youth educational initiatives. Championship week includes events to bring the community together, including the Championship 5K, Women's Day, Food Truck Friday, Folds of Honor Friday and the HBCU Invitational.

About the YMCA of the Triangle

The YMCA of the Triangle is a 501(c)3 charity that has served Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill and the broader region for 167 years. Today, the YMCA of the Triangle operates facilities and programs in Wake, Chatham, Durham, Orange, Johnston and Lee Counties. The YMCA operates three overnight camps: Camp Kanata in Wake Forest, and Camp Sea Gull and Camp Seafarer in Pamlico County. Philanthropy makes its life-saving work available for all. In 2023, more than 23,000 children, teens, adults and seniors were directly impacted through YMCA programs thanks to more than $11 million in individual and corporate gifts, grants, and government funding and endowment disbursement.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

