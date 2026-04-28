SAS at 50 years: Built on trust, shaping the future of AI

From its statistical roots to the AI era, SAS celebrates 50 years of trusted AI innovation and a culture that powers confident decisions

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS INNOVATE -- For 50 years, SAS has proven that when companies invest in people, prioritize customers and innovate with purpose, trust follows. This philosophy has guided SAS from its origins in academic research to its role as a global leader in data and AI.

In a 1985 letter to employees, SAS co-founder and CEO Jim Goodnight wrote, "Our users are at the top of any SAS organization chart. In every conversation, every letter, every contact with a SAS user, keep in mind that the user is the head of this company."

"SAS has maintained relevance by consistently evolving its technology while keeping an unusually loyal customer base." Post this From humble beginnings as a statistical software company in a small building to a sprawling campus, home to the fastest, most productive trustworthy AI solution, SAS Viya.

That customer-first mindset, along with Goodnight's belief that happy employees make happy customers, has shaped SAS' culture and fueled five decades of innovation – all while remaining debt-free.

With early development beginning in the 1960s and incorporation in 1976, SAS now helps organizations across industries and governments worldwide apply advanced analytics, AI and data management to complex decisions. From improving public services and advancing health care to strengthening financial systems and accelerating scientific discovery, SAS has become a trusted partner for more than 50,000 customers, including most of the Fortune 100, in more than 150 countries.

As SAS marks its 50th anniversary, its legacy of innovation continues to earn recognition. Goodnight was recently named to the Forbes Innovator 250 list honoring leaders who have brought transformative ideas to market and shaped industries. The recognition reflects his enduring vision and the collective impact of SAS employees over five decades.

"From the very beginning, our goal was simple: help people make better decisions they can trust," said Goodnight. "Technology has changed dramatically over the last 50 years, but our commitment to trust, accountability and respect for people has not. Those principles will continue to guide SAS as we help customers thrive in the next era of data and AI."

A culture built for innovation

Long before corporate culture and work-life balance became mainstream, SAS embedded them into its operating model. Guided by Goodnight's founding belief that "if you treat people like they will make a difference, they will make a difference," SAS pioneered employee-first programs designed to remove everyday barriers to productivity and creativity.

From subsidized onsite childcare and career-long learning opportunities to free comprehensive health and wellness facilities, SAS has demonstrated that investing in people drives innovation, loyalty and long-term business success.

"Jim Goodnight saw the essential fundamental truth that if you took care of your employees, they would take care of the customers, the customers would come back, and you would be profitable. SAS didn't follow workplace culture trends – it defined them," said Jeffrey Pfeffer, Author and Professor of Organizational Behavior at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business who has written a widely taught case study on SAS' workplace culture. "SAS has a sound foundation because they have always considered the realities of human well-being, and we need more humanity."

A bridge between the past 50 years and the next 50

SAS' 50th anniversary arrives at a pivotal moment as organizations navigate the profound opportunities and disruptions of AI.

Today, SAS delivers a unified data and AI platform through SAS® Viya®, paired with an industry-focused approach that helps organizations develop, deploy and govern AI with transparency and human oversight. The anniversary serves as a bridge between the company's past and its future, connecting the principles that built trust over decades with the innovations shaping what comes next.

"The next era of innovation will belong to companies that can combine powerful AI with governance, transparency and accountability," said Bryan Harris, SAS Chief Technology Officer. "That's exactly where SAS is focused."

At SAS Innovate, the company's premier data and AI conference, SAS is showcasing advancements in areas such as AI governance, agentic systems, digital twins and quantum AI, with continued emphasis on responsible innovation that delivers meaningful real-world outcomes.

"Few technology companies can credibly claim 50 years of continuous relevance," said Andy Hayler, CEO of analyst firm The Information Difference. "SAS has maintained that relevance by consistently evolving its technology while keeping an unusually loyal customer base. This is a quality that is particularly relevant as organizations scale their AI initiatives, which depend heavily on trusted data."

Documentary chronicles SAS' journey and future vision

As part of the anniversary celebration, SAS has released a new documentary chronicling its journey from a university research project to a global data and AI leader. Featuring perspectives from employees, academic leaders and industry experts, the documentary explores how SAS shaped the analytics industry while pioneering a world-class corporate culture, and why trust remains essential as AI reshapes society and business.

A trailer and viewing details are available at sas.com/50, along with company milestones and anniversary resources.

Empowering generations through education

Born out of academia at North Carolina State University, SAS has long championed education as a cornerstone of its philanthropic mission. Today, the company partners with more than 300 colleges and universities worldwide and helped establish the world's first Master of Science in Analytics degree at NC State University in 2007 – a model replicated globally to expand access to data science education.

Through free and low-cost software, digital learning and training resources, as well as new offerings to support data and AI literacy, SAS helps individuals and organizations build skills for an AI-driven economy. These investments ensure the next generation is equipped to build and govern AI responsibly for the next 50 years.

The next era

Looking ahead, SAS remains focused on helping organizations navigate the next wave of AI-driven transformation while grounded in the same principles that have guided the company for 50 years.

"The world is entering a new era of data and AI. Our mission remains the same as it was in the beginning," said Goodnight. "Help people make better decisions they can trust."

Today's announcement was made at SAS Innovate, the company's global data and AI conference, as SAS celebrates 50 years of innovation. This year's event is proudly supported by our partner sponsors, including Microsoft, Intel and AWS.

Learn more about SAS' 50th anniversary, documentary and future vision at sas.com/50.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI, helping organizations make confident decisions with AI they can trust. For decades, SAS has set the standard for delivering software that drives meaningful impact, incorporating deep industry expertise, transparency and governance. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

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