SAS recognized on the CRN Big Data 100 List for 2026

SAS data and AI solutions continue to deliver results for partners and customers

CARY, N.C., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in data and AI, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, recognized SAS on its 2026 Big Data 100 list in the Big Data Business Analytics category for the second year in a row. This annual list recognizes technology vendors that go the extra mile in delivering innovation across their big data offerings in areas including big data business analytics, data warehouse and data lake systems, database systems, big data management and integration tools, big data systems and platforms, and data observability.

SAS data and AI solutions deliver results for partners and customers.

CRN's Big Data 100 list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers as they seek exceptional products and services with which to build cutting-edge solutions that drive data-driven results for customers.

SAS equips partners with solutions built to make sense of large amounts of data, including SAS® Viya®, its cloud-native data and AI platform. Designed for processing data at scale, SAS Viya empowers organizations to manage their data with speed and efficiency with AI embedded to drive faster, smarter insights. With built-in governance and trusted AI, partners and customers across industries can move from data to confident decisions and deliver impactful results.

"Organizations today are in search of innovation that transforms their data into action," said John Carey, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "Alongside our partners, SAS is going the extra mile to deliver data and AI solutions that drive faster insights, stronger outcomes and real business impact for our customers."

"CRN's 2026 Big Data 100 showcases the companies redefining what's possible in data technology—organizations that aren't just innovating at the edge, but delivering real, data-driven impact for solution providers and their customers," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "We applaud these vendors for setting a new standard in data innovation and empowering solution providers to strengthen their offerings and accelerate growth."

The 2026 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100.

Explore SAS' vibrant partner ecosystem, and keep up with the latest SAS Partner News by following SAS Partners on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2025 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE SAS