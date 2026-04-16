SAS celebrates Global Partner Award winners

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SAS

Apr 16, 2026, 10:03 ET

Award-winning partners accelerate customer outcomes with SAS data and AI

CARY, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a milestone year marking its 50th anniversary, SAS, a global leader in data and AI, is proud to share the winners of its 2026 Global Partner Awards. The annual awards recognize SAS Partners for strong growth and continued commitment to SAS, highlighting how they use technologies like SAS® Viya®, SAS' cloud-native data and AI platform, to deliver value to customers across industries and around the world.

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The annual awards celebrate SAS Partners who have shown impressive growth and dedication.
The annual awards celebrate SAS Partners who have shown impressive growth and dedication.

"Strong partnerships are at the core of how we help customers achieve faster, more reliable results," said John Carey, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "Our 2026 Global Partner Award winners exemplify what's possible when we combine expertise, innovation and a shared commitment to success. Congratulations to our winners on this well-deserved achievement."

The 2026 SAS Global Partner Award winners are:

Consulting Partners

  • Global Consulting Partner of the Year: Deloitte
    • Americas Consulting Partner of the Year: Deloitte
    • APJ Consulting Partner of the Year: Deloitte
    • EMEA Consulting Partner of the Year: KPMG

Solution Provider Partners

  • Global Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Amplio
    • North America Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Pinnacle Solutions, Inc.
    • Latin America Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Dataloop
    • Western Europe Solution Provider of the Year: We Can
    • Northern Europe Solution Provider of the Year: Demarq
    • Central and Eastern Europe Solution Provider of the Year: Amplio
    • Greater China Region Solution Provider of the Year: Jingqiang Technology
    • Japan Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Comture
    • Australia and New Zealand Solution Provider Partner of the Year: PBT Group
    • ASEAN Solution Provider Partner of the Year: IDX Partners
    • South Korea Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Tomodomo
    • META Solution Provider of the Year: Data Science Middle East

Service Provider Partners

  • Global Service Provider Partner of the Year: Veristat
    • North America Service Provider of the Year: Veristat
    • EMEA Service Provider of the Year: Cruxo
    • APJ Service Provider of the Year: The Sax Institute

Technology and Cloud Partners

  • Global Technology Partner of the Year: Intel
  • Global Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft
  • Cloud Marketplace Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services
  • Business Impact Partner of the Year: Red Hat

Distributor Partners

  • Global Distributor Partner of the Year: TD SYNNEX
     

Find the right SAS Partner to accelerate your business.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

Editorial Contact:
Caroline Ricks
[email protected]
919-531-4978
www.sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

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