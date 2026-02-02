SAS channel leader John Carey recognized as 2026 CRN Channel Chief

This recognition spotlights executives shaping channel strategy and delivering growth through partnership

CARY, N.C., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS Senior Vice President of Global Channels John Carey has been named to the prestigious 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, for the third year in a row. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

SAS Senior Vice President of Global Channels John Carey has been named to the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list by CRN.

SAS, a leader in data and AI, has an extensive global channel community that includes over 1400 partners across 96 countries. The channel plays a crucial role in driving growth and delivering faster results for customers through cutting-edge solutions like SAS® Viya®,the cloud-native data and AI platform. Throughout his leadership, Carey has emphasized empowering partners, helping them move quickly and accelerate outcomes for customers. Carey's dedication alongside the entire channels team ensures partners have the tools needed to succeed with SAS technology.

"We're focused on helping our partners move faster, embrace innovation and accelerate results for their customers. At SAS, we understand that empowering our partners is essential to delivering better outcomes and driving lasting growth," Carey said. "That's why we're dedicated to providing tailored resources and streamlined support, making it easier than ever for our partners to collaborate and succeed with SAS."

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, US Content, Executive Editor, CRN. "Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day."

Carey has over two decades of experience in the IT channel industry. Before SAS, Carey led and executed global channel initiatives for Autodesk, MercuryGate International and Citrix.

CRN's 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured on CRN.com beginning Feb. 2 at CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

Explore SAS' vibrant partner ecosystem, and keep up with the latest SAS Partner news by following SAS Partners on LinkedIn.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Caroline Ricks

[email protected]

919-531-4978

www.sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS