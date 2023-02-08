SAS Hackathon 2023 Kickoff event on Thursday, Feb. 9 rallies tech talent

Data and analytics innovators pregame SAS Hackathon 2023 live and on demand

CARY, N.C., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last five years, analytics leader SAS has challenged data aficionados to solve humanitarian and business problems through the SAS Hackathon. As registrations for the hackathon roll in, SAS hosts a virtual rally to invigorate tech enthusiasts for the 2023 edition. Broadcasting live on LinkedIn and YouTube and available on demand, SAS executives, technology subject matter experts, mentors and more gather on Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. EST for the global 2023 SAS Hackathon Kickoff.

A pregame program for data scientists

Throughout the kickoff event, SAS Hackathon leaders will outline past hackathon successes, discuss the SAS Hackathon's unique format and outline the benefits of participation, which include:

Full access to SAS ® Viya ® on Microsoft Azure to launch projects for the duration of the hackathon.

Viya on Microsoft Azure to launch projects for the duration of the hackathon. A SAS mentor specializing in business, data science or storytelling to shepherd and provide support.

The opportunity to network with fellow coders through the SAS Hacker's Hub.

Coaching on AI, cloud environments and industries through training courses and virtual learning labs.

Changing lives and industries, one hack at a time

Past SAS Hackathons have wrought innovative solutions to real-world problems. Learn more about accomplishments from past hackathons here.

A few examples of past hacks:

Team Hackanadians used the SAS Hackathon to launch a system powered by AI that allows traffic lights to use audio sensing and deep learning capabilities to manage traffic and protect emergency vehicles and civilians. Maintaining this solution is a fraction of the cost of many existing similar systems, making it possible to implement in municipalities and enhance smart cities the world over.

used the SAS Hackathon to launch a system powered by AI that allows traffic lights to use audio sensing and deep learning capabilities to manage traffic and protect emergency vehicles and civilians. Maintaining this solution is a fraction of the cost of many existing similar systems, making it possible to implement in municipalities and enhance smart cities the world over. According to NOAA, an estimated one billion people benefit either directly or indirectly from the ecosystem services coral reefs provide. Monitoring the decline of coral reefs is a crucial aspect of conservation, but existing systems to do so are rare. Team Gondwana built a model that can be shared among multiple conservation organizations to compare data and monitor this precious resource.

built a model that can be shared among multiple conservation organizations to compare data and monitor this precious resource. Team ifb4Sustainability wanted to give the financial sector a window into planning for long-term sustainability and stewardship aligned with an authoritative framework. To that end, they incorporated sustainable development goals from the United Nations and investment portfolio evaluation tools into one powerful dashboard: The Positive Impact Analyzer for Banking. Housing historic and current data on sustainability performance, the dashboard empowers investors to strategize for positive impact for years to come.

Inspired? Sign up for the SAS Hackathon before registration closes on Feb. 28 and join the conversation via #SASHackathon on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

