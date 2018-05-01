SAS Health Analytics Virtual Forum livestreams, May 9-10

The 15th annual SAS Health Analytics Executive Forum, held at SAS headquarters in Cary, NC, will livestream as the virtual forum from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 9, and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 10. The agenda is packed with engaging panel discussions and industry-focused sessions highlighting real-life best practices from SAS customers, including:

AstraZeneca

bioMérieux

Cleveland Clinic

Eli Lilly

Highmark Health

Mercy Health

Syneos Health

UnitedHealth Group

Tune in live and free of charge

Join the virtual event as the conference kicks off at 3 p.m. May 9 with former Acting Administrator of CMS and Board Chair of United States of Care Andy Slavitt's opening keynote. A multi-industry panel discussion on the state of the art in operationalizing analytics will round out the day's content.

Day two will open with an executive leadership panel featuring SAS CEO Jim Goodnight and Paula Henderson, Vice President of the US Government Practice at SAS, at 9 a.m. on May 10. The industry breakouts that follow will explore using leading-edge technology to create a unified enterprise analytics platform and topics like:

Opportunities and challenges posed by the medical Internet of Things.

Using data and analytics to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

Creating a seamless patient and member journey and making health analytics more patient-centric.

Developing all-patient risk models.

An inspirational keynote from J.R. Martinez, the US Army veteran turned actor and best-selling author who won season 13 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, will close the conference.

Register today

To view streaming content free of charge, simply register in advance via the SAS Health Analytics Virtual Forum's registration portal. For live commentary and highlights on Twitter, follow @SASanalytics and #SASHAF.

Health and life science executives, director level and above, who wish to attend in person are invited to reserve a seat through May 7.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2018 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sas-health-analytics-virtual-forum-livestreams-may-9-10-300639902.html

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

