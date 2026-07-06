SAS helped NPower expand access to tech careers

As part of its Data for Good program, SAS data management and analytics experts consolidated and analyzed data from across NPower's regional operations. Now, the nonprofit can better understand student pathways from enrollment and training through credential attainment and job placement to make more informed decisions that support individuals from under-resourced communities.

"NPower has always been driven by data, but its sheer volume and fragmentation across regions made holistic analysis difficult," said Ashley Benjamin, alum and Director of Data Operations at NPower. "This collaboration with SAS gives us a clearer, more comprehensive view of our students' experiences so we can tailor programs, allocate resources more effectively and ultimately help more people launch sustainable tech careers."

Turning Disparate Data into Decision-Ready Intelligence

NPower works with military-connected individuals, young adults and women from under-resourced communities, providing free, industry-recognized credentials and technology training. As the organization expanded nationally, its data environment grew increasingly complex, spanning thousands of datasets from multiple regions, each with different formats and reporting standards.

NPower shared demographic, attendance, course enrollment and job placement data. Then, SAS cleaned, standardized and assessed the data to create a unified structure that could support national-level analysis.

"Standardizing data across regions was critical," said Cat Briggs, SAS Systems Engineer and part of the Data for Good project team. "Without a consistent approach, differences in data collection can skew results. With uniform data, NPower can see true regional trends and allocate resources based on insight not inconsistency."

Using SAS® Visual Analytics on SAS® Viya®, the team developed an interactive dashboard that reveals trends, gaps and opportunities across NPower's programs. The visualizations help NPower answer key questions about program effectiveness, job placement outcomes and the types of wraparound services – such as transportation or childcare assistance – that can improve student success.

Ethical, Human-Centered Analytics

Throughout the engagement, the team applied SAS' data ethics principles, emphasizing human centricity, inclusivity, transparency and accountability. Care was taken to reduce bias, protect privacy and ensure insights were used to serve – not disadvantage – the populations NPower supports.

"Human centricity was central to this project," said Eric Yu, SAS Principal Solutions Architect and AI Ethics Advisor on the Data for Good project team. "By aligning analytics with ethical principles, the data helps ensure that resources and opportunities are reaching people in ways that truly support their goals."

To promote transparency and long-term value, the SAS team delivered a comprehensive data analysis plan documenting the methodologies, models and decisions used throughout the project. This plan helps NPower to continue building insights independently across different platforms and analytic environments.

For both organizations, the collaboration demonstrates how advanced analytics can drive measurable social impact when applied responsibly.

The NPower project is part of SAS' broader Data for Good initiative, which brings together employee volunteers, advanced analytics and nonprofit organizations to address societal challenges across industries.

Learn more about how SAS helps organizations use data for good.

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SOURCE SAS